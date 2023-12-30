“Riley Looks Identical to Stephen Curry!”: Ayesha Curry’s ‘Heartwarming’ Christmas Photos with Riley, Ryan, and Canon Has Followers in Awe

Ayesha Curry recently shared adorable photos of her children celebrating Christmas Day. The 34-year-old entrepreneur captioned her Instagram post with three hearts,❤️❤️❤️, symbolizing her love for her and Stephen Curry’s three children. Riley, Ryan, and Cannon can be seen in brilliant Christmas colors in these photos.

In one of the photos, Ayesha Curry is embracing a cheerful Ryan. While on another, the three siblings could be seen standing with each other, holding hands. Among the photos, fans also got a look at the confectionaries, bakery products, and the minimalistic yet alluring Christmas decorations in the Curry household. Upon watching these photos, a lot of fans were overcome with adoration.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1cmL02JG3p/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

To express their awe, fans and followers showered the comments with love. One of the commenters pointed out how 11-year-old Riley Curry has already started to look like her NBA superstar father Stephen Curry. “Riley looks identical to Stephhh,” the user named malthewave wrote.

Another fan appreciated how the kids are growing up fast. “Man! When did Riley grow up?? ,” they wrote.

There was a stream of comments pointing out the presence of the Filipino delicacy Señorita bread in the pictures. As per a fan, this delicacy is synonymous with the Bay Area:

“Nice! Love that Filipino señorita bread”

“Yayyyy the Curry’s Eating Senorita Bread”

“Wow Senorita ”

A commenter highlighted Ayesha’s extensive efforts to make this day special for her kids:

“You went above and beyond”

While these heartwarming pictures were mesmerizing in their own right, they were missing one integral piece. The father of Riley, Ryan, and Canon, Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors Guard was on NBA duty against the Denver Nuggets, so he missed out on these celebrations. However, his partner Ayesha Curry made sure that the kids had a lot of fun on the day. After all, she prepares in advance for Christmas and thinks a lot about what is going to please them.

Ayesha Curry had trouble shopping for Riley Curry

The 34-year-old has had to face some challenges while doing her Christmas shopping this year. Riley Curry, who is fast approaching her teenage years, gives her mother a world of trouble when buying things with her. Ayesha has had to recalibrate how she has to shop for her kid, who doesn’t consider herself a child anymore. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month, she expressed how her shopping pattern has changed for her eldest kid.

“She’s not quite a teenager yet, but she likes the older things. I’m like, ‘What do I give her that’s just enough. What do I say to not quite yet!’ She’s probably the most difficult,” expressed Ayesha Curry.

At any rate, the mother-daughter duo spend a lot of time together and are frequently seen with each other. In one of their “Twinning” moments earlier this year on Curry’s Insta story, the pair was seen wearing matching crocs. Ayesha liked her daughter’s footwear more and expressed, “Riley roos are way cooler than mine but. TWINNING.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SS75352476/status/1669557051733823490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Such lovely moments make the Curry family so adored among fans. Their photos have melted millions of hearts for a long time.