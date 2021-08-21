“Stephen Curry was the NBA’s biggest attraction last season”: Stats reveal how the Warriors’ superstar singlehandedly boosted the NBA’s viewership in the 2020-21 season

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry was the NBA’s brightest light in the 2020-21 season, played 5 of the 10 most viewed games last season

The Golden State Warriors had an unexpected showing in the 2020-21 season. Most NBA gurus considered the Warriors’ done for after Klay Thompson injured his Achilles. However, the Warriors, or Stephen Curry, in particular, had different plans.

Curry put on an absolute show, night after night, as he led the Warriors to an eight seed in the stacked Western Conference. However, the Warriors could not capitalize on the play-in games and missed both chances by a very small bit. However, despite not making it to the playoffs, the Warriors still put on a show every night. Many people called Stephen Curry the most entertaining player to watch in the whole sporting world. Curry was putting on a show night after night, and it was a truly beautiful thing to witness.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors led the NBA in viewership last season

Despite the Warriors not making it to the playoffs, they were still the most viewed team throughout the league last season. A major reason behind the same was the 2x NBA MVP at the helm of the team. Stephen Curry finished top 3 in the MVP voting last season and led the Warriors to the 8th seed.

During his sensational season, he was the key focus of all the NBA fans, as proven by the viewership numbers. Just last season, the Warriors led every team in viewership numbers. With Curry leading the pack, the Warriors were part of 5 of the 10 most viewed games in the previous season.

Based on every statistic thats to do with ratings lmao.Steph curry has the highest ratings in the league by a mile .Like 5 or 6 of the 10 most watched games this season are warriors games — Y3 (@30TheGoat) May 1, 2021

With the Warriors getting the 2nd most nationally televised games next season, the NBA has made it clear how important Stephen Curry is to the league.