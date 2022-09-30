Stephen Curry’s 4 Year Old Son, Canon, Hilariously Imitates His Uncle, Nets’ Star Seth Curry

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry shares a cute moment with his son Canon as he replicates what his uncle Seth Curry did

Stephen Curry is one of the most successful athletes of our generation. The 6’2 point guard has shown us how trusting a system and constantly working on ourselves can yield rewards. Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009, a time when the Dubs had made the playoffs only once in 15 seasons.

Steph took the load of the franchise on his shoulders, and led them to four championships in the last eight years. During the same time, Curry earned 2x MVP honors, and recently became a Finals MVP too.

While leading a successful career, Steph never compromised on his family too. He’s married to Ayesha Curry, and together they have three beautiful children, two daughters and a son. We all know Riley all too well, thanks to her cute antics post-game during the 2014/15 playoffs.

Also Read: Watch: 185lbs Stephen Curry Fights a Sumo Wrestler as the Warriors Gear up for Their Japan Game

Canon Curry amuses Stephen Curry by imitating uncle Seth

Canon Curry was born in 2018, and has been a constant source of cuteness around the Dubs locker room as of late. Last season, we saw many clips of Canon in the locker room and him interacting with different members of the Warriors organization.

We’ve also seen Ayesha Curry put clips of Canon trying to dribble the basketball as his dad does. In another clip uploaded by Steph, we can see Canon trying to imitate his Uncle Seth and amuse his father.

Stephen Curry sees Seth as his successor and we’ve seen the two of them hang around basketball courts a lot. During the summer league, we saw the father-son duo hang out at the Chase Center and catch the games. It was reminiscent of Steph and Dell Curry from back when the superstar was a kid.

Also Read: “Jordan Poole Would Be the First to All-Star!”: Andrew Wiggins Backs Warriors Teammate, Expects A Big ‘Poole Party’

From the looks of it, Canon is highly interested in the sport. It won’t be a surprise if we see clips of the young Curry in youth leagues a few years down the line.