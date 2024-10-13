Stephen Curry’s Warriors Facing Seth Curry’s Blazers in 2019 WCF Was “A Little Traumatic” for Mom Sonya

Family rivalries are normal, but uncommon in the biggest stage of sports. Stephen and Seth Curry took their lifelong competitive feud to the Western Conference Finals in a showdown between the Warriors and Blazers in 2019. At the time, their mother, Sonya, experienced great turmoil.

Sonya made a guest appearance on the ‘Got It From My Momma Podcast’ in which she revealed the emotions she felt supporting both her sons in their grueling duel. She said,

“When it was over, my daughter came over and went to hug me and I just burst out into tears. It was just like a stress release, I’m glad this is over… I was just like this was a little traumatic for me.”

The matchup in the WCF between the two brothers featured the biggest stage where they competed against each other.

Both brothers had enormous stakes on the line. Fans around the world already knew the name Steph Curry. He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016. At the time, he was a three-time NBA champion, attempting to capture his fourth.

On the other hand, Seth was a key role player, who had never been this far in the postseason in his career. Sonya still found a way to support both of them and it came in the form of a jersey.

As a result, Sonya iconically wore a jersey that compiled both her son’s jerseys. The front was Seth’s Blazers jersey, and the back was Steph’s Warriors jersey. She proclaimed that it was the “perfect” form of support for both of her sons.

Despite the emotional stress that she experienced, she remained grateful to witness her sons compete against each other. She said, “It’s a blessing to have them both at that level.”

To the appreciation of Sonya, the two brothers have yet to meet again in the postseason. Allowing the mother of three to focus solely on cheering for her children equally.

Steph and Seth made history in their matchup

The matchup between Steph and Seth Curry made them the first pair of brothers to meet in a Conference Finals in the history of the NBA.

Additionally, they gave their best on the court. Steph’s performance was sensational. He averaged 36.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in the Warriors’ four-game sweep.

Although the series ended in a sweep, the Blazers were quite competitive. Portland held an eight-point or larger lead in Game 2-4 but lost each one. Seth had a valiant effort in Game 2, which he finished with 16 points on 4 of 7 three-point shooting.

It was difficult for Sonya to cheer for both sons, but the milestones they were able to achieve made her extremely proud.