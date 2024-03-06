Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Chooses Building a Brand Customers Can Love Over Building a Legacy

While building a strong bond with her family and husband Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry has also built a significant personal brand. She does not shy away from making public appearances and has earned a lot of popularity through her cooking show “Ayesha’s Homemade” on Food Network. In recent years, she has also proven her mettle as a Black entrepreneur. She has launched multiple projects in the food business and her impact in the industry has been noticed.

Advertisement

In an interview with Forbes’ Chloe Sorvino, Ayesha Curry was asked what type of legacy she wants in the food market. For the thriving entrepreneur, impact holds more weight than legacy. In fact, Ayesha doesn’t want to promote her name alongside her accomplishments. In the official video by Forbes, Ayesha Curry could be seen talking about how she views her legacy in the food market.

“For me[Ayesha Curry], it’s more about impact over legacy. My hope is that we leave a lasting impact in the space. Like, people don’t have to know that it was me or like my name, but if we change the way the industry looks, the products are looked at and used, the impact they have on the community. That’ll be like worth it,” the 34-year-old told Forbes.

Advertisement

Earlier in the interview, the 34-year-old business owner pointed out that her status as a Black female entrepreneur is crucial. She touched upon how she wants to “empower” through her business methodology.

“Being a Black female-founded business, the focus really is on how can we continue to empower through the products that we’re putting out in the marketplace,” added Ayesha Curry.

During the interview, she also revealed the role of her mother Carol Alexander in inculcating such values. Her mother had instilled the ethics and procedures for her daughter to succeed as an entrepreneur.

Ayesha Curry credits her mother for her entrepreneurial rise

Curry’s mother Carol Alexander was a hairstylist and a small business owner. Thus, Ayesha Curry watched a Black woman make a viable business from close quarters. Despite being a tumultuous experience, the results of her mother’s labor inspired the Sweet July founder. During her interview with Sorvino, she brought out the role of her mother in her successful entrepreneurial journey. These remarks sum up how the joy of making her brand consumers happy is paramount.

“My mother was a hair stylist and small business owner for 40 years and I watched her grind, and saw the fruits of her labor in real time. Watched how like tumultuous that journey was but the joy of single-handedly making people happy on a daily basis through her business,” recalled Ayesha Curry.

Advertisement

She also added that since she comes from “a long line” of female entrepreneurs, the skills to manage a business are in “her blood”. Therefore, Ayesha Curry’s ever-expanding multi-million dollar empire had a strong foundation. There is no doubt that the grind she has put on has culminated into a special structure.