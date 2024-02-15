Hours After Wife Ayesha’s ‘Heartfelt’ IG Post, Stephen Curry Addresses ‘Relationship Goals’ Tag

NBA celebrities and their partners celebrated the day of love by showing appreciation and affection towards each other. For instance, Magic Johnson showed that the romance between him and Cookie remains even thirty years after marriage through a heartfelt post dedicated to his wife on X. The same gesture was extended by the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry‘s wife, Ayesha Curry, who posted a heartwarming post celebrating their relationship on her Instagram page.

Advertisement

Just hours after Ayesha Curry’s post, Steph was asked a rather ‘different’ question by a reporter during the post-game interview, uploaded by NBCS’s official Warriors page on X. Deeply admiring the relationship goals that Steph and Ayesha set as an NBA couple, the reporter asked,

“Happy Valentine’s Day! The love between you and Ayesha that’s always admirable, and that let me know that love is not like the result; love is the process, like the basketball game. Do you have any suggestions on how can we have a relationship like you and Ayesha?”

Advertisement

Steph was extremely amused and, at the same time, touched by such a unique question. In the part where the reporter compared their love to a process, just like the game of basketball, Steph couldn’t hold back and interrupted, saying, “Really? Appreciate that, really, c’mon!” To answer the reporter’s question, Steph said,

“Nah, that is…I love my wife, for sure. We are not here trying to preach anybody about what relationship goals really look like. We just live our lives and support each other. Appreciate the compliment, hopefully we keep doing it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1758028816340095193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have known each other since meeting for the first time at a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 15 and 14 years old, respectively. The couple dated for quite a while before tying the knot on July 30, 2011. Steph and Ayesha are now parents of two daughters, Riley and Ryan, born in 2012 and 2015, and a son, Canon, born in 2018.

Ayesha Curry put up a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Ayesha Curry celebrated her love and affection for 4x NBA champion husband, Stephen Curry, through a heartfelt post on her Instagram page. The post consisted of a montage of images of the couple embracing each other during their moments from vacation and spending time together. In the post’s caption, Ayesha Curry lovingly wrote, “I love you my baby! Forever ever.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Ayesha Curry has shared such heartwarming and wholesome posts dedicated to her husband. Together, Steph and Ayesha are considered power couples in the NBA, who have stood strong in love and admiration for each other.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3VzAZRvMAv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Though the Warriors have been struggling on the basketball front this season, Curry’s family support is something that keeps him going, so that he continues creating wonders for the Warriors on the floor on a nightly basis.