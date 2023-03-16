“Steve Kerr, You Can Pull These Off”: Warriors HC and Richard Jefferson Have Hilarious Disagreement About Fashion

The Warriors vs Clippers game was always touted to be a big game. After all, these are two contenders out of the West locking horns, desperate to get the win. Further, this is a big game between Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard, 2 of the top 5 players in the NBA right now.

With how much both teams need wins down this stretch of the season, the stakes are beyond high. So, it only makes sense for both sides to be under quite a bit of pressure during this one. And yet, apparently, Steve Kerr just couldn’t help but comment on Richard Jefferson’s fashion sense, right in the middle of this game.

Steve Kerr says he just can’t play off Richard Jefferson’s shoes

Steve Kerr always has been one of the funnier head coaches in the NBA. And a large part of that is due to how cool he is able to stay, even when the moment is at its highest. And he sure as heck showed it today.

During the first half, Richard Jefferson popped in for a little interview with the man. And as you can tell in the clip below, the end of it certainly wasn’t about basketball.

Steve Kerr on Richard Jefferson’s shoes 🤣 Warriors-Clippers | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/JOT8CEG8UB — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2023

For what it’s worth, Richard Jefferson may actually be right here. Steve Kerr is a pretty fashionable man, after all. The man may just have some outfit ready to match the flashy nature of those shoes. And while Richard Jefferson makes them look good, we have a feeling the head coach of the Warriors can make them look far better.

