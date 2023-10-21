“Steve Kerr’s an A**hole”: ‘Annoyed’ by Warriors Coach Suggesting Victor Wembanyama Rejuvenated Him, Gregg Popovich Hilariously Trolls Rival

San Antonio Spurs’ legendary coach Gregg Popovich hilariously trolled Steve Kerr after their preseason game. Popovich’s team ran out 122-117 winners, with Steve Kerr commenting on the 74-year-old’s recent “rejuvenation.” Speaking after the match, the 5-time NBA champion wanted to know what he was supposed to be “rejuvenated from”.

Advertisement

Popovich claimed that he was not in a mental institution, and went on to call Steve Kerr an “a**hole”. Kerr, who previously played under Popovich at the Spurs, had earlier suggested that it was Wembanyama’s move to his team that had rejuvenated the coach. The interview clip was shared on Twitter by HoopsHype.

Gregg Popovich had a hilarious response when asked whether he felt rejuvenated

Popovich endured his 4th straight season with the Spurs without making the Playoffs. Led by LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, they had previously crashed out of the 2019 Playoffs first round at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

Steve Kerr had claimed after the preseason game that Popovich probably felt rejuvenated with the Spurs’ improved roster, led by Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs HC, however, hilariously responded by asking whether he had been in a mental institution previously,

“What was I being rejuvenated from? Was I in a mental institution or was I depressed or curled up in my bedroom or something. Steve’s an a**hole. And I don’t tell him that after the game”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoopshype/status/1715669810304921745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The legendary coach could not help but burst into laughter after insulting Kerr. He had previously won an NBA title under the coach back in 2003, playing alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

Kerr was 37 years old when he moved to the Spurs and was merely a role player. He did not start a single game the entire season, and averaged 4 points in 12.7 minutes per game, in 72 overall appearances. While the Spurs have obviously undergone better times under Popovich, he will obviously be looking for a return to the Playoffs this campaign.

Advertisement

Gregg Popovich supported Steve Kerr when he became Warriors coach

Steve Kerr initially enjoyed a consultant role for the Phoenix Suns after his retirement. In 2014, he was given the head coaching role for the Warriors and obviously went on to have huge success. Popovich had supported his former player, claiming that his graduation to coaching was a no-brainer,

“Steve was a no-brainer. There are certain guys on your team that you know have an intuitive feel for the game. They’re also natural leaders and good people. They communicate well, have great work ethics and high intelligence. He had all that stuff. It was pretty easy to see.”

Calling him a natural leader, Popovich praised Kerr for his work ethic and intelligence. It is evident that the Spurs leader was well aware of how good a coach Kerr would go on to be.