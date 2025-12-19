Steven Adams Explains How Kevin Durant’s Unmatched Consistency Separates Him From Everyone Else

Kevin Durant is one of the most complete players the NBA has ever seen. He has a skill set that translates seamlessly across every team he’s played for from his early days in OKC to his stints in Golden State, Brooklyn, Phoenix, and now Houston. The 37-year-old superstar’s ability to score from anywhere on the court, stretch defenses with his shooting, and attack the rim has remained remarkably similar.

What makes KD’s game especially impressive is how well-rounded it is despite all the changes in teammates, systems, and coaching styles. Rarely do you see a player adapt to each roster while still maintaining the same offensive arsenal, whether that’s isolating, spotting up, or cutting to the basket. His passing and basketball IQ continue to grow, helping him make the right play in any situation.

So what is it about Durant that allows him to be incredibly consistent? Well, it’s because of his attention to detail. That is, at least, according to his longtime teammate, Steven Adams. Adams balled alongside the future Hall of Famer as a member of the Thunder and now as a member of the Rockets. He recently told The Old Man and the Three podcast that the thing he appreciates most about KD is how he’s approached the game the same for his entire NBA career.

“The biggest appreciation is consistency with him. His approach to his game, his craft it’s exactly the same from how he was in OKC to how he is now. It’s very meticulous, and it’s very dialed in. All the little details you can think of are the same,” mentioned Adams. Honestly, that’s easy to spot. Whether it’s his shooting efficiency or his ability to create plays, watching a Durant highlight reel looks similar regardless of the color of his uniform. And that’s not a bad thing.

So often a system can completely ruin a player. Jimmy Butler found success in Miami working in the Heat system, but it was that same system that eventually pushed him to the brink of his patience. Durant, despite a lackluster run in Phoenix, still did his job and put up numbers when he was supposed to.

Adams wasn’t done yet either. “A lot of people would probably get bored with that. With all these small details, they may find it boring. But he’s able to lock in on those things for all these years. That’s no easy feat,” he added. It’s not just Adams who thinks this. Fellow Rockets star Reed Sheppard was there as well and backed up what the big New Zealander had to say.

“What impresses you most is how hard he works out,” stated Sheppard. That also tracks. KD is in tremendous shape, both physically and mentally. He doesn’t destroy trolls on X (fka Twitter) for no reason. He’s doing it to build up his mental willpower.

Well, whatever he’s doing is working this year. The Rockets hold a 16-7 record and are 5th in the very competitive West. If the season ended today they would be facing off against the Spurs in the postseason. The good news is that the Rockets have proven that they can beat anybody. The bad news is that they’ve proven they can also lose to anybody too.

Regardless, with Durant leading the way perhaps Houston finally gets back to the Finals. All he has to do is remain consistent in being consistent. And as Adams and Sheppard so elegantly put, that’s not going to be an issue.