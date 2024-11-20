“Still Suffering the Consequences?”: Ernie Johnson Takes Sly Dig at Charles Barkley’s ‘Concussion’ Admission

On Inside The NBA, Ernie Johnson often has to play peacekeeper. Especially while Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith poke fun at each other and get into heated debates. However, once in a while, the 68-year-old gets in on the act and roasts one of his co-hosts.

Advertisement

He flexed his quick wit in an episode in 2017 where the crew saw footage of three-time NBA champion Bill Cartwright dunking on Barkley. It was during a game between the Knicks and 76ers in March 1988. Barkley tried to diffuse the situation by claiming he suffered a concussion on the play. But that only egged on the trio to continue poking fun at their co-host.

Amidst the jokes at Barkley’s expense, Johnson didn’t stop the jokes. Instead, he joined in on the fun he responded slyly to Barkley’s claims of a head injury. Johnson said,

“Still suffering the consequences?”

“The Dunked On King” pic.twitter.com/4dGE8P4RnP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2017

Despite the possibility of their co-host genuinely being injured in the video, Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie couldn’t help but laugh. After the dunk, the then-76ers star had to be picked up and helped back to the dressing room. The footage of two of Philadelphia’s athletic staff members carrying Barkley off the floor made the crew roar in laughter.

The legendary forward argued that Cartwright elbowed him in the head and should have been penalized for an offensive foul. However, O’Neal wouldn’t let a chance to joke at Barkley’s expense go. Trying to irk his close friend, he claimed he was lying and said the Knicks center elbowed Barkley’s shoulder.

The four-time NBA champion suggested Barkley only pretended to be injured to ensure everyone was worried about his well-being and forgetting that he got viciously dunked on.

However, the forward did suffer a mild concussion and had to sit out the rest of the game. Despite playing only 34 minutes, Barkley filled up the stat sheet and exited with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. However, his absence made a massive difference as the Knicks narrowly edged out the 76ers 110-108.

Little did Charles Barkley know then that his decision to contest Cartwright’s dunk would not leave him with a mild concussion, but would become a moment for his co-workers to laugh at 29 years later.