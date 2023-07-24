Suing Evan Turner For $2,000,000, Michael Jordan’s Agent David Falk Helped The Former Lottery Pick Meet MJ

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular icons. Even two decades after his retirement, fans obsess over the Chicago Bulls legend. Since MJ stepped on the NBA hardwood in 1984, he has inspired millions of people around the world. Today, Jordan is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. Despite being one of the most loved sports icons of all time, not everyone is lucky enough to meet with the legend. However, Evan Turner was fortunate enough to spend some time with the GOAT. Turner, who once got into a $2,000,000 mix-up with his agent David Falk, once met MJ at Falk’s 60th birthday.

David Falk’s agency F.A.M.E initiated a lawsuit against Evan Turner as his corporate entity EmTurn LLC in late 2022. According to the complaint, Turner failed to make payments to Falk’s agency. The complaint also states that the former NBA star is supposed to pay F.A.M.E $2 million from a Li-Ning deal.

Evan Turner met Michael Jordan thanks to David Falk

Years before their legal dispute, David Falk actually helped fulfill one of Turner’s dreams. As a rookie in the NBA, Evan Turner was invited to his agent’s 60th birthday. Michael Jordan, who is also one of Falk’s clients, was also present at the function. In an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ “No Chill” podcast, the former Philadelphia 76ers star spoke about the invite:

“I signed with his agent, David Falk, so David Falk was turning like 60, and he invited me to his 60th birthday. So he’s like, ‘It’s gonna be at this country club,’ and all this, and such and such is gonna be there, and Mike’s gonna be there. And I’m like, ‘Oh, Mike. Bet. Imma wear a suit.’”

To Turner’s amazement, Michael Jordan was actually sitting right behind him. However, ET didn’t want to intrude on Jordan’s privacy. But, David Falk had other plans. Turner’s agent introduced him to his idol.

“When he had met me, he’s actually sitting behind me, and I look over, and I don’t wanna impede, so my old agent had came up to me and said, ‘You wanna meet Mike?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, I wanna meet Mike.’… And he was just like, ‘Yo, Evan, you ready?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes sir, yes sir.’ And he shook my hand, and he’s got like the biggest hands ever. It was one of those dope things; you got to meet one of the greatest athletes of all time. So I was blessed; it was a blast.”

Turner did end up meeting his role model. However, he isn’t the only player who has been nervous prior to meeting His Airness for the first time.

Jayson Tatum’s first interaction with Jordan

Jayson Tatum joined Jordan Brand in 2019, the announcement of which was made in Paris. During the same event, the Boston Celtics star got to spend the entire day with Air Jordan himself.

During dinner, before grabbing his seat, the former Duke Blue Devil decided to greet MJ. Unfortunately, Tatum would go on to knock Jordan’s glass out of his hands, spilling wine all over the table.

If Evan Turner was feeling nervous during his first interaction with the GOAT, we can only imagine how embarrassed a young JT would be.