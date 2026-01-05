Suns Announcer Roasts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Foul-Baiting Tendencies

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s whistle appear to be getting more and more ridiculous with each passing week and opponents are putting less effort into hiding their shock and disgust at the same. Against the Warriors, Steve Kerr and co. looked exasperated, whereas in the Thunder vs. Suns matchup on Sunday, the announcers decided to go after the reigning MVP.

Gilgeous-Alexander being crucified for foul baiting in bizarre situations isn’t a new trend. He’s been called out for it multiple times over the years, and has also been defended by some pundits.

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is ranked fourth in free-throw attempts per game, with around nine trips to the line per outing. However, during their matchup with the Suns, it was not an SGA foul that prompted the announcers to showcase their savage side, but a foul on their own player.

Jamaree Bouyea of the Suns was seemingly fouled by Ajay Mitchell of the Thunder, who smashed his elbow into his opponent’s face. The Suns announcer simply couldn’t resist quipping, “If we had broken down every time SGA had the ball, there would be multiple fouls like that.”

Suns announcer on SGA: “IF WE HAD A BROKE DOWN EVERY TIME SGA HAD THE BALL, THERE WOULD BE MULTIPLE FOULS LIKE THAT” pic.twitter.com/ZmkQ5y0ZL3 — Logion Noops (@LogionNoops) January 5, 2026

It was yet another example of the entire league making fun of the officiating, which is about as inconsistent as it gets. Bouyea was called for a foul for something Mitchell did to him, but it still left the announcers to ponder what the officials would do if the same thing happened to Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Bro called the whole game wrong,” a fan wrote on X, talking about the Suns announcer who made this comment. “Fried SGA’s a**,” wrote another.

Fried SGA ass — υρтσωη (@Uptown2LA_) January 5, 2026

“Not fair man,” a third fan added, hinting at how there would be no way for the Thunder organization to defend themselves from this verbal attack.

To add a cherry on top of the cake, the Suns managed to topple the Thunder, who were coming off a comfortable win over a hugely depleted Warriors side on Friday. Phoenix came back from 18 points down, with Devin Booker hitting the game winner to secure a 108–105 victory for the team in the Valley.