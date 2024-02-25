“Takes a Lot of Nuts”: Jalen Brunson Gives Props to Jaylen Brown for Competing in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

The 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend received some mixed reviews from fans and analysts around the country. The 2024 NBA All-Star Game only brought in 5.5 million viewers, marking it as the second-lowest viewership in All-Star Game history. Another aspect of the All-Star weekend that fans heavily criticized online was the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest. However, New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson made sure to give Jaylen Brown props for participating in the contest nonetheless.

New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart discussed this year’s Slam Dunk Contest while on their podcast, The Roommates Show. And Brunson went out of his way to praise Jaylen Brown’s decision to participate in the contest.

Jalen Brunson mentioned how players in the NBA are hesitant to participate in the dunk contest out of fear of becoming a meme if their dunk does not go the way it is planned. Brunson and Hart also agreed on the fact that most dunks are already done in the contest and how hard it was to think of and create new ways to slam the ball down.

“It takes a lot of nuts to go out there and do that, because, one, you got the whole world watching. Two, he said…basically people are scared to become a meme when it comes to the dunk contest. Every dunk performed the way people want you to perform.”

Brunson also went on to add how there were only a few handful of dunks that were still not done in the contest but only a limited amount of people could do it. He even claimed that most athletic players in the league won’t be able to pull it off. So, Jalen Brunson felt it was only right to give the Boston Celtics star a shout-out for participating in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

“Almost every dunk has been done. There’s only a slim few dunks aren’t done and only a certain amount of people can do it. Even the most athletic people can’t do that stuff. So, I respect him…He don’t care what y’all think, he’s comfortable with what he does.”

Over the years, All-Stars and other big names in the league have averted themselves from taking part in the dunk contest. Last year, there was a lot of hype for Ja Morant to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest. The Memphis Grizzlies guard had some outrageous demands in exchange for his participation which sealed the deal in any hopes of his participation.

So, after years, for an All-Star to take the first step in the hopes of bringing the Slam Dunk Contest back to its glory days does deserve praise and recognition. Kudos to Jalen Brunson for giving Brown the flowers he deserves.

Over the years, the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest has taken a hit in terms of viewership and the level of entertainment expected out of the event. Things seemed bright last year when Mac McClung breathed fresh air into the lungs of the contest by becoming the first G-League player to win the event.

But despite being able to defend his title this year as well, even McClung’s high-flying antics were not enough to salvage the contest. And that was all it took for various analysts to go back to criticizing the event and pointing the blame at other big names in the league.

In the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Jaylen Brown was trolled for jumping over YouTube personality, Kai Cenat. What people failed to see was Brown’s efforts to make the contest more memorable for fans through various tributes and shout-outs of sorts through hid dunks.

The three-time All-Star did qualify for the final round but eventually lost to the reigning Slam Dunk champion, Mac McClung. Here’s to hoping that Jaylen Brown may have opened doors for big names to showcase their talents in the dunk contest once again in the coming years.