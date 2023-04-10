“Benefiting From a Felon”: LeBron James’ $1 Billion Empire Was Kicked Off by Gloria James’ ‘Criminal and Fraud’ Ex-Boyfriend

LeBron James has quite literally risen from crippling poverty to become a certified billionaire. It has been a journey worthy of becoming a legend. James’ genius, both on and off the court, will be immortalized by history.

In fact, his career is all the more impressive because LBJ has dominated the league from the get-go. A 4-time Champion, 4-time MVP, and 4-time Finals MVP, Billionaire Bron has had it all.

But before 2003, before the start of his exceptional basketball career, James had no money of his own. He did not come from a rich family or even a decent financial background. He was raised by Gloria in a small house in a dangerous neighborhood. Even when he became one of the biggest prospects in high-school basketball, LeBron technically had no money to travel around and play games and exhibitions all over the country.

That is when a man by the name of Eddie Jackson stepped up and helped out LeBron James and Gloria with the funds they needed to further his career. Unfortunately, Eddie was a felon.

LeBron James found a benefactor in Eddie Jackson

In his book, LeBron James Inc.: The Making of a Billion Dollar Athlete, Brian Windhorst, a leading NBA insider, detailed his interactions with Gloria James. Windhorst wrote of the crippling lack of financial funds available to LeBron and Gloria at the time.

However, he couldn’t help but note how despite those lack of financial funds, James did not seem without resources. Windhort pointed out how LBJ was able to travel freely, looked well-fed, had his own car, and had new stuff all the time.

Apparently, Eddie Jackson, a man Gloria had dated in the past, became a benefactor for James. He started to provide the young King with everything he’d need to further his career. But, despite his ‘generosity,’ Eddie Jackson was a felon. He has served time for drug-related charges and was reportedly funding LeBron’s career with money he earned by running a real estate fraud.

Windhorst: “These facts led many to assume that Jackson had nefarious intentions, and they saw his connection to LeBron as a character flaw in both men. Clearly, it was not ideal for LeBron and his family to be involved with, and perhaps benefiting from, a felon. But the truth is that Jackson’s role was more nuanced and, at times, rather important. He was the one who helped get LeBron his first car. Eventually he allowed LeBron to move into a house he owned. He bankrolled some of the trips LeBron took and made sure Gloria got there too, so that LeBron was more comfortable. Jackson was the closest thing LeBron had to a father and, for a time, LeBron even called him his father. Did Jackson do this with money he earned through fraud? Maybe.”

Learned last night: LeBron pays for apartment for father-figure Eddie Jackson, and Jackson has told friends he doesn't want to leave Akron. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) July 2, 2010

Eddie was convicted of fraud in LeBron’s senior year

In 2002, LeBron’s senior year, Eddie Jackson was convicted of mortgage and mail fraud. He was sentenced to three years prison term. His indictment ended the role he had as James’ mentor.

But through the years, until his sentence, Eddie certainly helped LeBron James reach his potential. Whatever his reasons, his personal gains, Eddie made sure James had everything he needed. Only if the means of his income had been a little more legal.