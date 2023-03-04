HomeSearch

“That Tequilla Whoppin his A**”: Michael Jordan’s Dejected Courtside Appearance at Hornets Game has Fans Divided

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 04/03/2023

Image of Michael Jordan’s appearance at the game between Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

Either Michael Jordan is sad that his Charlotte Hornets are struggling or that he had too much tequila to drink. Knowing that he owns Cincoro, a tequila brand, it is not out of the realm of possibility. Michael Jordan’s appearance is unexpected and yet fans are not holding back.

But how do we know

“That tequila whoopin his a**”: NBA Twitter cannot hold back the sarcasm on Michael Jordan’s appearance as he looks dejected

NBA Twitter rarely disappoints when it comes to opinions. And with an NBA icon like Michael Jordan appearing courtside, they had to chime in. Starting with our personal favorite.

Is it a new meme?

Another Twitter user thinks MJ might have bet on his team but Paolo Banchero had other ideas.

And while another pointed out the fact that Michael has historically been bad at managing teams.

MJ and the Charlotte Hornets: A timeline

Well, it was no secret that a player of Michael Jordan’s caliber would eventually go on to own an NBA franchise. When he came back to the league in 2001, he wanted to take up the mantle of the owner of the Washington Wizards.

That didn’t work out like he wanted it to. But an opportunity came knocking in the form of his hometown team, Charlotte Hornets. There was a vacancy for an owner/executive and MJ took it up.

Of course, he was mildly successful, and eventually, he did end up buying the controlling share and stepping back as an executive. He is only the owner as of now, but his franchise’s struggles despite drafting great players might be a sign that he isn’t as dominant off the court as he was on it.

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

