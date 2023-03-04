“That Tequilla Whoppin his A**”: Michael Jordan’s Dejected Courtside Appearance at Hornets Game has Fans Divided

Image of Michael Jordan’s appearance at the game between Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

Either Michael Jordan is sad that his Charlotte Hornets are struggling or that he had too much tequila to drink. Knowing that he owns Cincoro, a tequila brand, it is not out of the realm of possibility. Michael Jordan’s appearance is unexpected and yet fans are not holding back.

But how do we know

The Hornets have broken Michael Jordan 😭 pic.twitter.com/JnSYpdP9gl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 4, 2023

Also read: “I Had Free Reign Over Kobe Bryant”: Gilbert Arenas Expertly Broke Down His Crossover On The Lakers Legend

“That tequila whoopin his a**”: NBA Twitter cannot hold back the sarcasm on Michael Jordan’s appearance as he looks dejected

NBA Twitter rarely disappoints when it comes to opinions. And with an NBA icon like Michael Jordan appearing courtside, they had to chime in. Starting with our personal favorite.

That tequila whoopin his ass — Rob (@trvprobert) March 4, 2023

being the worst owner in basketball should affect this bums legacy — 🧊🐐 (@Cursed6ix) March 4, 2023

Is it a new meme?

Lol this almost a new Jordan Crying Face https://t.co/GbzQ3mKeht — Him (@RussellOmari) March 4, 2023

Another Twitter user thinks MJ might have bet on his team but Paolo Banchero had other ideas.

his parlay is COOKED https://t.co/PjYzP2hOsK — Brother Steve (@BrotherStevee) March 4, 2023

And while another pointed out the fact that Michael has historically been bad at managing teams.

This man is all time bad at building a team/owning a franchise lol https://t.co/sC2tGykS9e — Shane Hazel (@HazelShane_91) March 4, 2023

Also read: “My Knee Buckled And I Knew It Was Over”: Charles Barkley Nearly Had His NBA Career End After A Horrific Leg Injury

MJ and the Charlotte Hornets: A timeline

Well, it was no secret that a player of Michael Jordan’s caliber would eventually go on to own an NBA franchise. When he came back to the league in 2001, he wanted to take up the mantle of the owner of the Washington Wizards.

That didn’t work out like he wanted it to. But an opportunity came knocking in the form of his hometown team, Charlotte Hornets. There was a vacancy for an owner/executive and MJ took it up.

Of course, he was mildly successful, and eventually, he did end up buying the controlling share and stepping back as an executive. He is only the owner as of now, but his franchise’s struggles despite drafting great players might be a sign that he isn’t as dominant off the court as he was on it.

Also read: “Anthony Davis Needs To Step Up”: Shaquille O’Neal Echoes Charles Barkley’s Sentiment On The Lakers Big-Man Following LeBron James Injury