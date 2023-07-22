“That Was a DUMB Take!”: Paul George RIPPED Into Stephen A Smith for His ‘Kawhi Leonard 10 Minute’ Take On ESPN

Paul George has recently been quite vocal about the basketball world. Using his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George as a platform, George recently blasted Stephen A. Smith. Addressing a take Stephen A made recently about his Los Angeles Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard. The First Take star claimed The Klaw, who missed most of the Playoffs last season with a torn meniscus, could have given the Clippers at least 10 minutes. Criticism, that clearly didn’t sit well with PG13.

Stephen A and his First Take co-host “Mad Dog” Chris Russo went in on Kawhi back in April of this year. They questioned Leonard’s work ethic and went so far as to label him the “worst superstar” in the NBA. All because the two-time NBA Champion chose to sit out rather than tough it out for 10 minutes with a torn meniscus.

Paul George blasts Stephen A. Smith for his ridiculous “10 minutes” take regarding Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is undoubtedly one of the top players the NBA has ever seen. An incredible defender, who developed into a bonafide superstar as his game evolved. However, after 12 seasons in the league, there are many who believe he has now lost his superstar status.

With two NBA Championships, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and a plethora of other awards to his name, The Klaw is a future Hall of Famer. But, injuries and a lack of game time have changed things, at least in the eyes of the media. In particular, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made his thoughts clear when he presented his now infamous “10 minutes” take.

Smith suggests that Kawhi should have toughed it out during last year’s Playoffs. Basically, risk further injury to a torn meniscus in order to give the Clippers a fighting chance. A ridiculous suggestion, and one that angered Kawhi’s teammate Paul George, who blasted Stephen A. on his podcast. Pointing out that it’s much better to sit out rather than go on the floor and not play like one’s self.

“I heard Stephen A talking about… like, ‘Kawhi could have gave you 10 minutes or five minutes.’ Bro it’s not about that. Like, if I got to go on the floor and can’t be myself… the like what the f**k am I on the floor for. Now, I’m liable to get even more hurt. It was a dumb take!”

PG13 certainly made his feeling known about Stephen A’s take. Even going so far as to call him out for having never played professional sports. But, his major point was to the fans, reminding them that they are unaware of what athletes go through. And, how different people deal with injuries differently.

Kawhi is recovering well from his torn meniscus injury and is expected to be fully healthy for training camp

Kawhi Leonard’s torn meniscus injury put him out of action for a good chunk of the Playoffs. In fact, his absence was one of the defining reasons for the Clippers’ poor Playoff run. However, that was months ago, and the 2022-2023 season is now over, and as things stand, things are looking good for Kawhi. According to the Clippers, The Klaw is recovering well from his injury and will likely be fully healthy once training camp rolls around.

It certainly is good news for Clippers fans. Regardless of what the media may say, Kawhi is still a force to be reckoned with. And, if he manages to remain healthy for the 2023-2024 season, the Clips will definitely be one of the teams to watch out for once next season’s Playoffs kick off.