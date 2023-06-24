“That’s Brownie James”: After LeBron James Celebrated Son’s USC Threads, Fans Spot Bronny James Imposter

May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Bronny James in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James’ name has always been associated with massive expectations. Due to his father being LeBron James, arguably the greatest ever to play basketball, Bronny has often been held to a very high standard. That could be part of the reason why the former Sierra Canyon guard assumed the name Bronny, instead of LeBron James Jr. Fast-forward to today, the 18-year-old recently committed to play basketball for the University of Southern California. Meanwhile, he has already encountered his first star dilemma. A Bronny James look-alike was recently spotted clicking pictures with fans.

Bronny recently revealed what his jersey number will be at USC. It was a proud moment for father LeBron James to witness his son don his popular #6 jersey. And apparently, fans of the young man are absolutely loving it too, as a hilarious cosplay incident recently revealed.

Bronny James’ ‘imposter’ gets some serious media attention

Bronny’s father is no longer the only reason he is popular. Clearly, the young man has grabbed the hearts of millions of fans around the country. In fact, he has done enough to warrant a few imposters at local gyms trying to pass as the rising star. Take a look at the tweet from Overtime below to find out what’s going on here.

All jokes aside, everyone knew that this wasn’t actually Bronny, and found it hilarious. And while those lucky enough to be in the company of the faux James Jr. took pictures, fans online produced some hilarious reactions.

For example, Twitter user ‘Easy B’ gave Bronny James’ twin the most fitting title imaginable.

“Brownie James”

While another user, ‘twotwinglocko’ got to roasting the cosplayer for his behavior despite being a grown man.

Given how viral this incident has gotten now, it is likely Bronny James will have seen this too. All we can really hope now is an equally hilarious acknowledgment of the incident from him.

How did the USC Trojans do last season in Pac-12?

USC did relatively well during the 2022-23 season, finishing with the best record in Pac-12. That’s 8-1 in the Conference, while also being 11-3 overall. However, it is also evident that the side needs more firepower on both ends to take them to the top during March Madness.

It is their hope that Bronny James will help substantially in achieving that goal, with his growing offensive prowess and elite defense. James Jr. is expected to hit the ground running as a very good two-way role-player for the team in this upcoming season.

But the Trojans will also be in a new Conference at the start of next season, moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. So, in an unfamiliar environment, it will be interesting to see how well this school can really perform.