“That’s Like Me Playing With Hair”: Michael Jordan’s 1998 Trash Talk Shows How He Didn’t ‘Feel Sorry’ For Charles Barkley Despite Being Friends

Utathya Ghosh
|Published August 09, 2023

NBA superstars Michael Jordan (left) and Charles Barkley during the filming of a Nike shoe commercial at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were close friends off the court, sharing a genuine bond. However, during a game against the Houston Rockets in 1998, their friendship took a backseat as Jordan engaged in intense trash talk aimed at Barkley. This incident underlined the intriguing mix of friendship and competition that defined their relationship, showcasing how even strong connections can be temporarily set aside in the heat of competition. Footage of the 1998 interaction recently resurfaced on Reddit.

Michael Jordan’s love for competition knew no bounds, transcending not only basketball but also extending to various other sports. His unrelenting drive to excel wasn’t restricted to the basketball court; it encompassed any arena where competition thrived. It didn’t matter who his opponent was – whether a fellow basketball legend or an athlete from a different field – Jordan’s unwavering competitive spirit remained a defining aspect of his persona. 

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley Were Friends Who Talked Trash

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, two giants of the basketball world, shared a genuine friendship that stretched beyond the court’s boundaries. They didn’t confine their camaraderie to mere teammate interactions. It extended to various shared platforms, solidifying their connection.

However, when it came to facing off in a game, their camaraderie couldn’t dampen the flames of their competitive spirits. A striking example occurred during a game against the Houston Rockets in 1998. Despite their off-court friendship, Jordan’s relentless drive to win led him to scorch Barkley’s team with an impressive 45-point performance.

Video footage from that encounter captured the essence of their rivalry. As they battled on the court, Jordan and Barkley’s physicality was palpable, manifesting in the moments they bumped against each other. These interactions weren’t mere coincidences but rather displays of their unyielding competitive nature, transcending their personal connection.

MJ and Barkley trash talk each other for the whole game. No technicals were called (1998).
by u/ToronoRapture in nba

The iconic quote: “Charles is not Charles with his mouth shut. That’s like me playing… with hair,” encapsulates the sentiment perfectly. 

Jordan’s words resonated, emphasizing that their friendship didn’t hinder his determination to compete. This phrase stands as a vivid reminder of how the arena transformed their dynamics, highlighting the juxtaposition of friendship and rivalry that characterized their relationship.

From Friendship to Friction

The journey of Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan began as a tale of camaraderie forged through their shared passion for basketball. Their friendship, initially rooted in mutual respect and on-court exploits, was a testament to their shared experiences both in and out of the game. However, the narrative took a turn when Jordan assumed the role of General Manager for the Washington Wizards.

Barkley’s transition into a prominent sports analyst added a layer of complexity to their relationship. His critiques of Jordan’s decisions as a manager put their friendship to the test. While once united in their athletic pursuits, they now found themselves on different sides of the court when it came to evaluating team choices and strategies. This shift highlighted the challenges that can arise when personal connections intersect with professional roles, underlining the evolving nature of their bond.

