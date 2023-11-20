“That’s The Steve Colter Crooked Leg From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander”: Isiah Thomas Reminds Everybody Of What Truly Happened To Stephen Curry In OKC-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors suffered yet another tough loss, this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A contest that they believed was in their bag took a complete turn once Chet Holmgren knocked down the clutch game-tying three-pointer to force overtime. The OKC’s 120-123 win did have several incredible moments throughout the 53-minute battle. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaking Stephen Curry’s ankles will remain one of the best plays from the action-packed thriller.

During the dying minutes of regulation, with the game tied at 108-apiece, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showcased his impressive handles as he broke Stephen Curry’s ankles. Further, SGA left everyone in awe, completing the play by knocking down the wide-open midrange jumper.

Isiah Thomas was among the many enthusiasts who reacted to the play. The Detroit Pistons took to X (formerly “Twitter”), comparing SGA’s play to the iconic Steve Colter crossover. Recognizing the Washington Bullets star, The Baby-Faced Assassin tweeted:

That’s the Steve Colter crooked leg from @shaiglalex Let it Be Known

This is not the first time that Thomas has dished praises to Colter. Several years ago, during an appearance on NBA Open Court, the legendary point guard disclosed that Colter – The Crooked Leg – was the hardest person he ever guarded. Explaining the reason behind the same, IT shed light on the lethal behind-the-back crossover that Colter would often use.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. improve to five straight wins

The Oklahoma City Thunder-Golden State Warriors clash was pretty well-fought. The 18,000+ supporters present at the Chase Center were treated to a contest that witnessed a total of 15 lead changes and 15 ties.

The Bay Area side did play some incredible basketball. However, Mark Daigneault’s team completely dominated in the extra period. Thanks to Shai’s outstanding 10-point effort, the Texas side outscored the Warriors 13-6 in OT, clinching a huge 130-123 victory.

Following their contest against the GSW, the OKC managed to grab another win on the second night of their back-to-back. This time, the Thunder completely humiliated the Portland Trail Blazers, clinching a 43-point victory.

Playing some exciting basketball, the OKC are now on a six-game winning streak. Improving their record to 10-4, the Thunder jump up to the 2nd spot in the standings. While several players on the roster have been playing incredibly, the contributions from SGA and Holmgren have been invaluable.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been putting up MVP numbers – 29.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Whereas, Chet has become a frontrunner to win the Rookie of the Year award by recording 17 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

It is pretty safe to say that this young Thunder squad is a must-see TV. Going ahead, several title-contending teams should keep an eye out for them.