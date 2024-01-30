“That’s What Draymond Green’s Thinking, Shut Your B**ch A** Up”: Kenyon Martin Vehemently Disagrees With Jarred Vanderbilt’s ‘Antics’ In Lakers-Warriors

The recent matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers had multiple eye-catching moments. One of them surrounded a foul call against Draymond Green as Jarred Vanderbilt demanded further action. Reflecting on that moment, Kenyon Martin vehemently disagreed with the Lakers star’s antics as he revealed his thoughts in the latest episode of Gil’s Arena.

With slightly more than 15 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter, the Warriors forward rushed to Anthony Davis to win back the possession. His aggressive approach to make up for the team’s deficit backfired as it resulted in a take foul. Despite the demands of the Lakers team, the on-court referees refused to review the play as Green breathed a sigh of relief.

One such appeal arrived from Vanderbilt as he waved his pointer finger in the air upon witnessing the play from the opposite end of the court. This antic caught the eyes of the 4x champion and he immediately started mocking the 24-year-old by copying his gesture. In the process, they even exchanged a few words before the situation de-escalated soon after.

Following this, Martin expressed his frustration with the Lakers forward’s antics, stating, “It was a f***ing accident”. “This n***a asking for a f***ing review. N***a shut up,” he further added, highlighting his disgust. After that, the 46-year-old shed light on the thought process of Green in that instance, mentioning,

“Like you’re trying to get me suspended again, n***a. That’s what Draymond [Green] is thinking”.

Despite the seeming mockery, Martin’s words cannot be disregarded as Vanderbilt’s approach only aimed to raise the heat of the situation. Martin was quick to address it as the Lakers wanted to tilt the momentum toward them with their efforts. Yet, the actions of Green remained questionable as his competitiveness nearly cost the Warriors at a crucial juncture of the game.

How has Draymond Green been since his comeback?

The 4x All-Star received an indefinite suspension after a foul call against the Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic. The on-court instance stirred a series of controversy, putting Green’s future in the NBA under question. He returned to the league following a 12-game suspension before revealing the intricate details of his time away from the court.

The 33-year-old shed light on how his colleagues and close ones helped him progress through that period. The Michigan-born even discussed contemplating retiring from the game at one point before the league commissioner Adam Silver intervened. Upon taking the latter’s suggestions, the forward continued his career as the fans hoped for a new beginning.

Even since then, nothing much has changed regarding his on-court methods and antics. The aggressive foul of AD showcased a glimpse of it as the frustration grew surrounding his gameplay. The Dubs still await signs of improvement as the disappointments continue to fuel the anger.