“The Ceiling of Victor Wembanyama”: Skip Bayless Rejects Hot Take on Spurs Rookie Ending Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT Debate

The latest segment of the Undisputed saw the likes of Rachel Nichols and Skip Bayless argue over the ceiling of San Antonio Spurs’ rookie Victor Wembanyama. Having been a pro since 2019, Nichols argued that the way Wembanyama blew away “great players” proved his credentials. Wembanyama produced a commanding 38-point display in the recent victory over the Suns and blew up in the 4th quarter.

Nichols was left heavily impressed with Wemby’s impact and claimed that he was one of the best rookies the NBA has ever seen. She said that the French International had a higher ceiling than the likes of LeBron James, David Robinson, and Shaquille O’Neal, and he might as well go on to destroy the GOAT debate, which currently majorly includes MJ and LeBron.

“Victor Wembanyama’s ceiling is higher than David Robinson, Shaq and LeBron’s. He can render that LeBron-MJ argument,” she said. While Nichols’ mind seemed made up, Bayless thought it was a bit too early to make the comparison.

He claimed that being the biggest Shaquille O’Neal fan, it was hard to imagine Wemby becoming the same kind of a force.

“I am the biggest Shaq fan, I have never seen anything like it. He was an unstoppable, overpowering force, it’s hard to believe Victor is ever going to achieve that kind of ceiling,” he said, before talking about the importance of Wembanyama’s breakthrough.

He claimed that Wemby had initially been guilty of not demanding the ball enough. Considering his frame, the likes of Devin Booker and Eric Gordon were never up to the task of guarding Wembanyama, according to Bayless.

“I am yelling at the TV, Victor, just call for the basketball. Because if Victor catches the ball anywhere, he will shoot little hook shots. Finally, he started picking and rolling to the basket, and finally, he started going down to the low post and calling for the basketball. And guess what, ladies and gentleman, he became unstoppable on the paint last night,” Bayless concluded, suggesting that he expected things to only improve for Wembanyama and the Spurs, from here.

Hence, while Bayless appreciates the kind of impact Wemby has already threatened to have, he believes it is a bit too early to make the lofty comparisons.

Skip Bayless is well aware of how good Victor Wembanyama is

While Bayless was quick to suspend the comparisons with the all-time greats, there is little doubt that he is expecting big things from the 19-year-old. While he was impressive against the Phoenix Suns throughout, Wemby simply became unstoppable once he began using his size to his advantage.

Bayless claimed on Twitter after his 38-point display that Wembanyama was “completely unstoppable”. He was especially impressed with Wemby’s ability to hit back when his team needed it.

Devin Booker had helped the Suns rally back in the second half, scoring 22 points. However, Wemby responded with a 10-point display in the 4th quarter to help his team stay in the lead. The Spurs had finished the 1st quarter with a 19-point lead, with Wemby ensuring late in the game that there was no way back for Kevin Durant and company.