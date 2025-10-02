“The Geriatrics”: Golden State Warriors’ Aged Starting Lineup Sparks Mockery Among Fans

The Golden State Warriors head into the 2025-26 season with one key component…veterans. The squad has an eye-popping average age of 36, a number that’s sparked plenty of conversation online after their recent signing of Al Horford.

At this point, Golden State looks less like a youth movement and more like a collection of veterans trying to squeeze out one more run for its leader, Stephen Curry. The experience is undeniable. Between The Chef, Draymond, Jimmy Butler, and now Horford, these guys have seen every scheme and know how to win.

But durability will be the question hanging over them. The chatter is whether this group can keep up with the league’s younger, faster squads over an 82-game grind. Well, the haters online have surfaced, and they are torching the Dubs for having such an elderly group.

“6th seed at best,” wrote one user on X (fka Twitter). Okay, so that doesn’t sound like the worst roast, right? Well, they were just beginning. “GSW 36ers,” tweeted a different person, which is hilarious and nearly impossible to come back from. Still, that paled in comparison to the big winner of the evening.

The Geriatrics. Chelsea being the complete opposite. The Teenagers. https://t.co/YatY9wV5kw — Rara Avis™ (@Tzar_Marc) September 29, 2025

LA Lakers, the now Kevin Durant-led Rockets, and the always locked-in Nuggets, where do the Warriors fall? “The Geriatrics,” wrote Rara Avis on X. Honestly, this one hits the hardest. The West is going to be as competitive as it’s ever been in league history. Between the defending champion Thunder, the rebuilt, the now-led Rockets, and the always locked-in Nuggets, where do the Warriors fall?

Steph can still create magic for the Dubs, and if Butler remains healthy and focused, they can still do damage. But without a young buck to run the offense through, is this really Golden State’s Last Dance moment? Who is the future of this franchise? These are troubling questions going into the season.