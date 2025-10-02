mobile app bar

“The Geriatrics”: Golden State Warriors’ Aged Starting Lineup Sparks Mockery Among Fans

Joseph Galizia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us

“The Geriatrics”: Golden State Warriors’ Aged Starting Lineup Sparks Mockery Among Fans; Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors head into the 2025-26 season with one key component…veterans. The squad has an eye-popping average age of 36, a number that’s sparked plenty of conversation online after their recent signing of Al Horford.

At this point, Golden State looks less like a youth movement and more like a collection of veterans trying to squeeze out one more run for its leader, Stephen Curry. The experience is undeniable. Between The Chef, Draymond, Jimmy Butler, and now Horford, these guys have seen every scheme and know how to win.

But durability will be the question hanging over them. The chatter is whether this group can keep up with the league’s younger, faster squads over an 82-game grind. Well, the haters online have surfaced, and they are torching the Dubs for having such an elderly group.

“6th seed at best,” wrote one user on X (fka Twitter). Okay, so that doesn’t sound like the worst roast, right? Well, they were just beginning. “GSW 36ers,” tweeted a different person, which is hilarious and nearly impossible to come back from. Still, that paled in comparison to the big winner of the evening.

“The Geriatrics,” wrote Rara Avis on X. Honestly, this one hits the hardest. The West is going to be as competitive as it’s ever been in league history. Between the defending champion Thunder, the rebuilt LA Lakers, the now Kevin Durant-led Rockets, and the always locked-in Nuggets, where do the Warriors fall?
Steph can still create magic for the Dubs, and if Butler remains healthy and focused, they can still do damage. But without a young buck to run the offense through, is this really Golden State’s Last Dance moment? Who is the future of this franchise? These are troubling questions going into the season.
Still, we live in a very “win now” culture. If the Warriors can create some kind of magic this year behind Curry, Dray, and  Buckets, then all these jokes will be forgotten. And as long as Steve Kerr remains at the helm and Steph plays like he has for the last decade, this old man crew should do just fine.

About the author

Joseph Galizia

Joseph Galizia

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Joseph is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering sports for multiple outlets, including the Lifestyles section of Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's conducted over 50 interviews with athletes, filmmakers, and company founders to further cement his footprint in the journalism world. He's excited to bring that skillset to the SportsRush, where he'll be covering the NBA news cycle.

Share this article

Don’t miss these