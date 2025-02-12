“The Guy From Space Jam?”: Charles Barkley’s Son-In-Law Was Not Impressed by His Hall of Fame NBA Career

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A legendary Hall of Fame NBA career and 20+ years as an analyst has helped Charles Barkley remain a household name even in his 60s. These are arguably the two biggest achievements of Barkley’s professional life. But for his future son-in-law, he was simply ‘the guy from Space Jam.’

In March 2021, while speaking to The New York Times, Ilya Hoffman, the founder of DemandByte, talked about meeting Chuck’s daughter Christiana Barkley for the first time. Right before his first meeting, he learned that she was the NBA legend’s daughter.

While most people in the country would freak out as Chuck is one of the most popular and loved celebrities, Hoffman had an unusual reaction. His only point of reference for the Round Mound of Rebound was the 1996 movie Space Jam. Chuck played himself in the movie that starred Michael Jordan.

“I said, ‘Oh, you mean the guy from ‘Space Jam’? That’s where I knew him from,” Hoffman said. He understood later how most people would’ve had a very different reaction, but the DemandByte founder was enamored by Christiana. He said, “Some people might have been like, ‘Oh my god, Charles Barkley.’ To me, it was like, ‘Look at this amazing girl.’”

In fairness, Hoffman wasn’t ever big on sports. He said, “I’m not a sports fan…I don’t watch sports. I don’t play sports.” It made sense why he could only recognize Chuck for his Space Jam role. It’ll be interesting to know what he thinks of his father-in-law’s body of work in front of the camera as he’s been in several TV series such as Suits and Modern Family.

Charles Barkley’s biggest hope for his daughter’s wedding

Christiana got engaged to Hoffman in May 2020. They tied the knot in March 2021. A few days before the wedding, Chuck made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he talked about the big event. He said, “My only child. The most important thing in my life is getting married Saturday. I’m so excited for her and my future son-in-law.”

Chuck was beaming with pride while talking about Christiana and her next big step in life. However, he was also hoping that it would turn out to be her only marriage. “Hopefully this will be the only one too,” Barkley joked.

“I promised her this, this gotta work because this is the only one I’m paying for,” he added.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Henry in 2022. Soon, “Little Henry” as Chuck affectionately calls him replaced Christiana as ‘the greatest thing that ever happened’ to him in his life. In 2023, he became a grandpa for a second time when Charlie Eliza was born.