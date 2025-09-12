Andre Miller Blames George Karl’s Brutal Grind for 2013 Playoff Collapse Against Steph Curry

Steph Curry has been such a dominant force in the NBA for so long that it’s almost difficult to imagine a time when he was anything else. Every player has to start somewhere though, and although Steph rose to prominence in college when he led underdog Davidson to an unlikely Elite Eight run, it took a few years in the NBA until he truly became one of the game’s best players.

Steph’s otherworldly shooting ability was obvious from his rookie year, as even then he shot 43.7% from downtown. It wasn’t until his fourth year in the league though that he was fully allowed to let it fly. His 3-point attempts rose three a game to a league-high 7.7, making this the first of five seasons in a row in which he led the league in 3s attempted and made.

Longtime NBA vet Andre Miller was on the Denver Nuggets in that first season when Steph began to come into his own, and he got a first-hand view of the future MVP in action when the Nuggets took on the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

Miller joined the All the Smoke podcast to talk about that series, and while he spoke with reverence for Steph’s game, he still lamented this series as one that got away.

“What was crazy is, I felt that team that we had in Denver was probably the best team,” Miller said. Given that those Nuggets won 57 games, a mark that has been equalled but never beaten, even in the Nikola Jokic era, he may be right.

In Miller’s opinion, Nuggets head coach George Karl bears the blame for the the team ultimately losing that series 4-2. “George Karl, man, he was practicing us so hard for like six months, man. And right before the playoffs started, Gallinari tore his ACL, and Gallinari was our best player.”

Miller claimed that he even warned Karl against working the players too hard, saying, “Right before the playoffs started, I told George Karl, ‘Look here man, these guys’ bodies are tired.'”

“‘Oh we gotta get work in,'” Miller said Karl responded. “We played the Dallas Mavericks in Denver, Gallo blew out his knee, and we gotta go play these dudes.”

The Warriors weren’t yet at their championship level. That would come two years later after they hired Steve Kerr. But Miller could see that the Dubs were going places. “That’s when I knew, [Steph] and Klay, that ball was just going through the hoop different,” he said.

“I know shooters, we know shooters. Ray Allen, Stojakovic, but the way their ball went through the basket, was *choo*, it didn’t even hit the net. I was so upset, because I felt we could beat them.”

That year was the fourth consecutive year that the Nuggets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and after the season ended, they fired Karl just a month after he took home the Coach of the Year award.

Miller was traded to the Wizards at next year’s trade deadline, and the Nuggets went on to miss the playoffs five straight times. The Warriors, as we all know, went the other direction, winning NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.