“Bryce James is the Next Kevin Durant”: LeBron James’ Son’s Sophomore Mixtape Has Fans Putting Him Above Bronny

When it comes to the two sons of LeBron James fans have spoken of Bronny far more than Bryce James off late. After all, the older one is 18 now and is receiving quite a bit of buzz while being about just a year away from being drafted into the NBA.

But, as if to remind fans of his existence, Bryce has been turning up his quality to a whole new level. To add to that, the young man seems to have inherited just about all of his father’s gifts, and more. He may not have even scratched the surface of his talent yet, but James is already beyond scary.

Knowing that the younger son of LeBron James has all the hype behind him, Ballislife decided to post their first official montage of James’ sophomore year. And suffice it to say, it has people fired up.

Bryce James’s montage

Bryce James is already 6’6” at 15 years old. So, along with generational athleticism, he has some serious size to go along with it. And as you’d expect, that can contribute to quite the set of highlights, which in turn culminated in quite the mixtape. Take a look at the tweet below to check it out.

Bryce James OFFICIAL Sophomore Season Mixtape pic.twitter.com/HXNXIqGruQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 27, 2023

The mixtape looked like so much fun, we’re sure the James family is looking for a way to pay Ballislife for its efforts. Jokes aside though, how did the NBA Twitter community react to the whole thing?

Twitter reactions to Bryce James’ mixtape

I see KD — Simoni Lawrence (@Simoni_Lawrence) February 27, 2023

Idk his stats, but you can see the ease he plays with. Scary part he prob hasn’t stopped growing. — JetsGo (@AntisJetLife) February 27, 2023

Yall not listening….This is the SON thats going to be really good — BladeRunner XXX (@RickyFontaine88) February 27, 2023

Bryce is going to be the next one, bronny is good, but Bryce going be next — trash (@imtrashbro_) February 27, 2023

He’s “the one” out of brons two kids I think. They’ll both be NBA players but I think Bryce has more potential…he’s gonna end up way bigger — Tyler (@SirGanjaTheHigh) February 27, 2023

The Kevin Durant comparison may be a bit of a stretch here. However, if the scouts are right about Bryce James, the level of player he could be one day isn’t too far off the all-time NBA great. But then again, that is something we will have to wait to truly find out.

