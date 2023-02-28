HomeSearch

"Bryce James is the Next Kevin Durant": LeBron James' Son's Sophomore Mixtape Has Fans Putting Him Above Bronny

Tonoy Sengupta
Published 28/02/2023

Credits: USA Today Sports

When it comes to the two sons of LeBron James fans have spoken of Bronny far more than Bryce James off late. After all, the older one is 18 now and is receiving quite a bit of buzz while being about just a year away from being drafted into the NBA.

But, as if to remind fans of his existence, Bryce has been turning up his quality to a whole new level. To add to that, the young man seems to have inherited just about all of his father’s gifts, and more. He may not have even scratched the surface of his talent yet, but James is already beyond scary.

Knowing that the younger son of LeBron James has all the hype behind him, Ballislife decided to post their first official montage of James’ sophomore year. And suffice it to say, it has people fired up.

Bryce James’s montage

Bryce James is already 6’6” at 15 years old. So, along with generational athleticism, he has some serious size to go along with it. And as you’d expect, that can contribute to quite the set of highlights, which in turn culminated in quite the mixtape. Take a look at the tweet below to check it out.

The mixtape looked like so much fun, we’re sure the James family is looking for a way to pay Ballislife for its efforts. Jokes aside though, how did the NBA Twitter community react to the whole thing?

 

Twitter reactions to Bryce James’ mixtape

The Kevin Durant comparison may be a bit of a stretch here. However, if the scouts are right about Bryce James, the level of player he could be one day isn’t too far off the all-time NBA great. But then again, that is something we will have to wait to truly find out.

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

