“The Man Is So Blessed”: William DeMeo Awestruck by Shaquille O’Neal’s Sudden Acts of Kindness

Shaquille O’Neal has been called many things in his life. The Diesel, the Shaq-Fu Master, Steel, Kazaam. But one thing the now 53-year-old NBA legend has never been called is cheap. In fact, the four-time NBA Champ has made it his life’s mission to give back due to the fortunate success he’s had in life.

Since becoming a global phenomenon back in the 90s, Shaq has only grown his public image. Whether it be from movies, commercials, business ventures, or his analyst role following his NBA retirement, the four-time champion is still as relevant as he’s ever been.

And as his fame grew, so did his generosity. There are many stories to back this up. Actor William DeMeo has one of them. The Gotti star worked with O’Neal on the New York-based show Gravesend, where he was able to see the Lakers legend’s kindness daily. But this particular story, he recalled finding out about in the papers.

“We’re filming in Staten Island. We’re filming a scene on the boardwalk,” stated DeMeo during an interview on the Live Your Dreams podcast. “It just so happens the next day I see in the papers that Shaq, being in Staten Island, he happened to be somewhere and he walked over and there was a bridal party. They were all buying dresses. Shaq bought everyone’s dress.”

The show hosts were flabbergasted. The trio, all men, noted how most guys wouldn’t want to be caught dead in that situation. But Shaq relished the opportunity. It’s a big reason he is so widely beloved. It’s not just his acts of financial kindess. It’s that he takes no shame in doing it out of the kindness in his heart.

“Think about us, god-willing you have money like that,” stated DeMeo. “Real money, and you know that you’re someone that people look up to. All of a sudden you can walk into a place and make the whole place smile and make the whole place remember that. Why wouldn’t you?”

“God sees that,” he added the Italian actor, who segwayed back into praising O’Neal. “That’s why the man is so blessed because he takes that. And I hope to one day be able to do that too because I would. It’s good. It’s giving back. The man gives back.”

DeMeo even recalled the legend of Shaq popping up at Walmart to help people in need. “He showed up at Walmart. ‘Here, I’m buying everything,'” he joked, as if the impersonation couldn’t accurately describe the humbleness of the NBA legend.

Few people in the world are as down-to-earth and giving as Shaq is. For a guy who’s achieved just about everything, he still takes the time to show love to everyone around him. You don’t see that often, and honestly, the world could use more of it. If more people carried themselves the way Shaq does, with that mix of kindness and humility, we’d all be better off.