"The Warriors went through a rough patch... It's time for us to get back!": Andrew Wiggins talks about the recent form of the Dubs, hopes the upcoming homestand can fix things

Warriors’ forward Andrew Wiggins talks about their recent rough patch, hopes 7 games at home would fix things

The Golden State Warriors made their way back home after a rough road trip. They played four games, and only registered one win. The Dubs have lost six out of their last 10 games. They still sit on the 2nd spot in the NBA with a 31-12 record. However, they would like to break out of this funk and get back to their winning ways.

Admittedly, a large reason behind their losses recently has been the absence of their star forward, Draymond Green. Stephen Curry has been in a slump, shooting-wise, and it has rubbed off on the team. Andrew Wiggins has had his games but is failing to remain consistent. Klay Thompson is easing his way back to the league, after being out for 2.5 years. However, the Dubs are confident the upcoming homestand would help them rediscover their winning habits.

Andrew Wiggins believes these next 7 games would be very beneficial for the Warriors

The Warriors take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 PM tonight. This marks the first of the seven upcoming home games. These 7 games, just before the all-star break, would be critical in determining the fate of the Dubs in the playoffs.

Draymond Green has been ruled out for the next week or two, due to lower back strain. However, Andrew Wiggins and the team are confident of using the next 7 games right.

Andrew Wiggins: “It’s time to get back on track… we went through a little rough patch, and now it’s time to get back on track, and there’s no better place to do that than at home.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 18, 2022

It is nice to see the team up and hyped about the next few days. With Stephen Curry back, the Warriors have an added boost, which they hope to capitalize to the fullest.