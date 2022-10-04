“There Was More Drastic Things to Worry About Than Basketball”: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Shocking Omission on Being Hospitalized 

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns makes a shocking revelation on his health, having just started walking again and losing over 20 pounds.

In what could be termed fearsome news for the Timberwolves fans, Karl-Anthony Towns sharing a recent update on his health has everyone concerned. The 6ft 11′ center is coming off a career year, with his long-range shooting being the talk of the town.

Drafted as the 1st pick in the 2015 draft, Towns sets the foundation of the current Wolves roster. The former Kentucky player has played all his seven seasons for the Minnesota franchise averaging 23.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 1.4 BPG, with 52.7% efficiency from the field, including close to 40% from the 3-point.

By now, it is clear what significance KAT holds to the T-Wolves. Thus his recent health update is a matter of concern for not only the fans but the franchise too. According to reports, Towns has been in the hospital for a NON-COVID illness and has just started walking again.

The three-time All-Star, who lost over 20-pounds during this time, didn’t divulge too much into details, stating having bigger things on his mind than basketball.

Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized for a NON-COVID illness.

To the shock of his well-wishers, Towns was hospitalized recently for reasons unknown. Unable to even walk during this time, the 26-year-old has suffered complications.

Karl-Anthony Towns says he’s down to 231 pounds after a non-COVID illness KAT is listed at 248 pounds pic.twitter.com/QUpOWuJv6m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2022

When asked if he was worried about missing the training camp, KAT said he had more drastic things to worry about than basketball at the moment.

Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t go into details about his illness, but said he was in the hospital. Cleared to just walk again Saturday. When asked if he was worried about missing camp, the season, he said: “There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment.” — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) October 3, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns lost several family members to COVID.

The 2020 COVID pandemic had millions lose their lives and suffer serious health complications, one such being the Towns family. KAT lost his mother, uncle, and five other members to the coronavirus pandemic. The trauma wasn’t over with the Wolves center contracting the illness too.

Can’t catch a f*%@ing break! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) December 23, 2021

As a result, Towns was hospitalized, losing close to 50-pounds all this while. The 3-point contest champion even admitted to going through anxiety issues, leading him to contemplate playing basketball in the future.

Nevertheless, as per recent reports, KAT has already begun ramping up for the upcoming season, bringing a sigh of relief to his fans.

