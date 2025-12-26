“There’s Never Accountability With That Guy”: JJ Redick’s Dig at Doc Rivers Resurfaces After Lakers’ Recent Losses

Christmas Day is meant for sharing the love and joy of the holiday season. Unfortunately for JJ Redick, it was quite the opposite. The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Houston Rockets. To make matters worse, Redick’s post-game comments spread like wildfire on social media.

Advertisement

Redick has developed a reputation as one of the most unapologetic coaches in the NBA. This recent game against the Rockets being the Lakers’ third consecutive loss by 15 points or more was just too much for him to quietly take in. For a team with championship aspirations, a stretch like this is unacceptable, and Redick made sure the public understood that.

“We don’t care enough right now,” Redick said to the media. “And that’s the part that bothers you a lot. We don’t care enough to do the things that are necessary. We don’t care enough to be a professional.”

Redick’s comments seem to cover the team as a whole. However, his remarks would become a bit more specific shortly after.

“It’s a matter of making the choice, and too often we have guys that don’t want to make that choice. It’s pretty consistent who these guys are,” Redick proclaimed.

Although Redick didn’t throw anyone under the bus, his comments seem to be directed at Dalton Knecht. In the Lakers’ recent loss to the Phoenix Suns, Redick called out Knecht for not knowing what a ‘flood’ play was during the game.

He has already called out Knecht and went on to say that these flaws are consistent with a few players. As a result, it’s not outlandish to put the puzzle pieces together that Knecht is at the forefront of this criticism.

It’s important to note that Redick isn’t looking to make anyone on his team a scapegoat. However, at the same time, the lack of accountability on his part has led to the resurfacing of some comments Redick made before joining the Lakers.

Anyone familiar with Redick knew he made quite a name for himself as a media member before pursuing coaching. One of his most notorious rants was toward his former coach on the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers. Coincidentally, Redick was calling Rivers out for lack of accountability.

“It’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus. There’s never accountability with that guy,” Redick had said in an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

Fans have revived that clip, accusing Redick of doing the same thing. It isn’t the best look for the second-year coach.

Nonetheless, Redick couldn’t care less what the internet says about him. His focus remains on the Lakers and leading the team to an NBA championship.