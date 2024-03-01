“There’s No Way Jordan Poole F**k With This”: Kyle Kuzma Showing Draymond Green Love Has NBA Fans Confused

The excitement amongst the NBA fans reached a new high as the Washington Wizards recently hosted the Golden State Warriors in the capital. The clash marked the first face-off between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole since the latter’s controversial departure from the franchise. Amidst the anticipation, Kyle Kuzma planted a seed of confusion in the minds of the viewers as he displayed love for the Warriors star.

After contesting for four quarters, Kuzma showcased his sportsmanship as he appreciated the presence of the Warriors star. The 28-year-old uploaded an image containing both of them on his Instagram story to shed light on his close bond with the fellow Michigan-born. “Always good to share the court my dawg, Draymond Green,” he wrote to express his thoughts.

The mutual respect raised the eyebrows of the witnesses because of Green’s complexities with Kuzma’s teammate Poole. Consequently, the NBA fans soon united on X (formerly Twitter) to display their thoughts as several voiced against it. “Ard bruh not to start some shit, but there’s no way JP fuck wit this,” one fan wrote to shed light on the point guard’s perspective.

He further criticized Kuzma by downplaying the importance of the birthplace effect to re-establish the impact of loyalty. “Man idgaf if they was born in the same hospital, HE PUNCHED YOUR TEAMMATE!!!” he further added.

Another supporter pointed out the intentionality of the 2020 NBA champion while mockingly the Wizards’ gameplay. “That is why Kuzma doesn’t pass the ball to JP,” he wrote to highlight the unusualness of the situation.

The statements put into focus the negative consequences of the brawl between the former Warriors stars. During the training camp ahead of the 2022/23 season, Green allegedly punched Poole while showcasing his frustration with the youngster. Looking back, it certainly impacted the momentum of the franchise before having to let go of the 24-year-old to secure the services of veteran Chris Paul last year.

Thus, the judgmental reaction from the supporters remained justified to a large extent. The Wizards’ defeat in the match and Poole’s uneventful performance on the night added further volume to the fans’ comments. The young guard has till now maintained silence on the matter as the NBA world keeps an eye on the buildup.