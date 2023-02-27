Damian Lillard, With 71 Points vs Rockets, Joins Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan on Elite 50-Point Game List

The Portland Trail Blazers haven’t been in NBA championship contention for decades. But with Damian Lillard, they have a chance in every game.

Damian Lillard has been the sole factor driving the Portland Trail Blazers to the postseason through his 11th season in the league. Even during his initial years, Lillard established his reputation as a clutch closer par excellence.

Once LaMarcus Aldridge, Nicolas Batum and Wesley Matthews had left the team, most fans expected the franchise to fold and give in to another tanking attempt. However, things turned out very differently.

Lillard helped the team get to the postseason every single season from 2015-16 to 2020-21 past improbable odds. The Blazers were counted out of playoff contention practically every single season. And every time, Dame showed ESPN that he’s made of sterner stuff.

The Blazers are, once again, struggling to stay in playoff contention this season. They needed Dame to pop off tonight, and Lillard delivered richly with the best scoring performance of the season.

Damian Lillard in Portland’s win over Houston tonight: 71 points – becoming the eighth player in NBA history to score 70 or more in a game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2023

Damian Lillard sets various records, joins Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan on elite list

The Houston Rockets are perhaps the worst team in the NBA right now. They certainly are tied for the worst record alongside the San Antonio Spurs. Their guard defense is woeful to say the least, and Lillard took full advantage tonight.

Dame started off hot, getting 41 points in a scorching-hot first half. He finished the period off with 3 3-pointers and a finger roll layup, securing a 73-58 lead. With 7 3-pointers in the half, he had fans watching out for a record-breaking night.

Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the first half tonight. That’s tied for the 2nd most by a player in a first half in the last 25 seasons. Kobe Bryant 42 03/28/03

Kyrie Irving 41 03/15/2022

Damian Lillard 41 Tonight pic.twitter.com/Uekd3aVf70 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 27, 2023

Lillard continued to pop off in the second period also. The 7-time All-Star played fewer minutes in the second half, but the Houston defense still had no answer for him. His final 71-point tally included a whopping 13 3-pointers, tied with Stephen Curry for 2nd most in a game.

71 points and 13 3-pointers in 39 minutes for @Dame_Lillard Vs Rockets. https://t.co/9ruZ6CFnSf — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 27, 2023

Dame became only the 6th player in NBA history with over 15 50-point games in his career. He joined the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant on this special list, among others.

Players with 15 or more 50-point games all-time: Wilt

MJ

Kobe

Harden

Elgin And now, Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/Z0dDLSZ6Nc — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2023

Can Lillard lead the Blazers back to the playoffs?

The Western Conference play-in picture has been more brutal than ever this season. 7 teams are jockeying for the 4 play-in slots, and the Blazers are currently 2 places out of the picture.

Of these 7 teams, the Jazz, Thunder and Pelicans seem to be falling off the pace judging from recent weeks. So if Dame continues to go nuclear for the rest of the season, they can definitely sneak into the postseason with some luck.