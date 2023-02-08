“These Shoes About To Make History”: LeBron James and His Pink Shoes Were The Center of Attention as he Broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the record for all-time scoring in the NBA during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has never shied away from doing bold things in life—from a palm tree-wrapped Lamborghini to multiple pink shoes, he’s done it all. This time, it’s not the Lambo but his shoes that have gone viral on Twitter.

Needing only 36 points to break the scoring record, which is almost the same age as Bron himself, the Lakers superstar was the talk of the town and the Twittersphere. All eyes were on him, almost because he was wearing a headband after so long.

But that was not the reason; he was in the news because of his pink shoes. This was not the first colorway that was released, but it was a new one.

Bron, dressed entirely in Barbie pink, was steadily making progress, clawing away at the record in those shoes. He looked at his incredible best, but emotions got the best of him, and he lost to the young OKC team that was put in front of him.

LeBron James has had many pink shoes in his long career – none more historic than the ones he wore tonight

The John Geiger pink shoes or the latest LeBron 20s caused a stir about looking like Kobes. Throughout the season, he’s been hyped up to break the record, and now that he’s done it, it’s surreal.

Everyone was looking forward to the shoes he would wear. There was talk of him wearing gold shoes like when he broke the 30,000 points barrier. Or he would do something even more special. But he came out in a pink shoe, which was underwhelming to some.

What the reason was, we may not know, but it will be etched in history. The shoes that broke Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 39-year-old record are a bright pink LeBron 20.

What did the NBA Twitter think of the shoes?

Fans knew what to expect, with this game selling out its tickets at record prices. Celebrities were galore at the event, making it much bigger than usual.

The fadeaway that Bron hit was historic, making him the highest scorer ever. He is going to cross the 40,000 mark soon, and then nobody will cross that for another 40 years.

Unless there is a rule change and you bring about a 4-point line, this record will be untouchable for a while.

Kudos to @KingJames for breaking the all-time leading scoring record in the cutest pink shoes!!! Thank you for constantly making Black History. We @reconstruct_us are proud of you and thank you for NEVER just shutting up and dribbling!!! Keep leading! #LeBronJames #blackgenius pic.twitter.com/1drS8uBL5j — Kenya Adjekum Bradshaw (@KenyaBradshaw) February 8, 2023

MJ wouldn’t have worn pink shoes on an occasion like this @KingJames 😏 pic.twitter.com/BqXHjdYMOS — Brad Asa (@brad_asa) February 8, 2023

But just like any other hater, there will be comments like this. Skip Bayless and Brad Asa on Twitter: he’s a legend and will be heralded as the GOAT.

