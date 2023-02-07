‘They Don’t Think I’m a Big Deal!’: $400 Million Worth Shaquille O’ Neal Has a Hard Time Impressing His 6 Kids

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is without a doubt, one of the greatest basketball players to ever live. However, his kids don’t always treat him with the respect he desires. In an appearance on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert, Shaq spoke about how his kids disrespected him all the time.

The Hall of Famer opened up during the segment and spoke about his six kids. He admitted that they don’t always think he’s the greatest but at least they always eat what he cooks. To be fair, as kids we always think our parents are kind of lame. So it’s easy to see where Shaq’s kids are coming from.

Shaquille O’Neal as a Father

Clearly, Shaq doesn’t share the sentiment. As Colbert questioned him about his children, his answers painted a picture of a father who cares for his children a lot. The father of six children, Shaq cooks and cares for them.

His irreverent side also shone through as he fielded questions. Case in point, when asked if his children ate the food he cooked, Shaq replied that ‘they better like it as that’s all they’re going to get.’ Tough luck kids. However, Shaq’s children simply don’t think their dad is that big a deal

Don’t believe us? Simply take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Frankly, as unbelievable as this may seem, it only makes more and more sense once you think about it.

After all, as we did say before, who truly gives their parents the credit they deserve? And even if Shaq is worth a whopping $400 million, it’d be a miracle for that rule to skip his kids

Shaquille O’Neal’s Kids are Kobe and LeBron Fans

The 7’1″ inch player is quite literally a big deal. His 4 rings and astonishing highlight reel have guaranteed him a place in NBA history. His children though, have different opinions.

When asked about their favorite players, the answer they blurt out isn’t ‘my father, Shaquille O’Neal’. That honor goes to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Familiarity breeds contempt, as the saying goes. Even being a four-time NBA champion doesn’t help stop that apparently. Shaq of course was speaking in jest but it is easy to understand that he must be feeling slighted.

In his heydays, Shaq terrorized the NBA, breaking the backboards, and dunking on players. To go from that to being thought lame must hurt. O’Neal is finding out the hard way that children find it tough to imagine their parents as superstars. Fortunately for him, most of the world thinks of him as something far beyond that.

And given the Big Diesel’s repertoire, we doubt that stops anytime soon.