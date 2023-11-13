“They in the Strip Club Every Night”: Gilbert Arenas Claims Shaquille O’Neal and Co. Did Not Pay Heed to Pat Riley’s ‘Culture’

Gilbert Arenas recently gave his take on the iconic Miami Heat lineup during Dwyane Wade’s early years on a recent Gil’s Arena episode. The Miami Heat had brought in a 32-year-old Shaquille O’Neal from the Lakers in just Wade’s 2nd year in the league. However, they had lost in the Eastern Conference Finals which brought forth a number of new faces.

The Miami Heat traded for the likes of Antoine Walker, Jason Williams, and Gary Payton, to add to an already-stacked lineup. According to Arenas, while the team had immediate success and won the 2006 NBA Championship, the roster did not necessarily win as a response to the famous ‘Heat Culture.’

Arenas accused the newly recruited veterans, including Shaquille O’Neal, of not listening to Pat Riley. Calling the new faces club-heads, he claimed that around 12 out of the 15 roster members were lottery picks. “In Dwyane Wade’s second year, they got Shaq, they didn’t win. And then they bring in, Antoine Walker, all the veterans, the club-heads. They were so good and talented. You look at that roster, 12 out of the 15 were lottery picks, like they were so talented that they didn’t listen to that man [Riley],” Arenas said.

Due to the sheer amount of firepower at hand, the vets on the roster simply did not feel the need to listen to Riley on a daily basis. Arenas explained that the group used to go to strip clubs every night. So the famous stories about Pat Riley’s ‘Heat Culture’ winning chips is mostly a myth. The Heat won because they had enough firepower in the team to not lose.

“They in the strip club every night. They had a basketball court, and a barber shop in there coz they were there so long. Right, we ain’t going to practice we will just shoot hoops here. That was that team, when was the Heat culture then?” Arenas concluded, suggesting that the Heat culture, which has been a thing in recent years, was not prevalent back then.

After the 2006 title, the Heat suffered a few years with early playoff exits before trading for the likes of LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010. The franchise would then add two more titles to their cabinet in 2012 and 2013.

Shaquille O’Neal once claimed to have started the famous Heat Culture

Shaquille O’Neal and Gary Payton once claimed that the Heat Culture was a creation of the players, rather than Pat Riley alone, as seen in this interview by The Hoopaholics. Talking about how the Miami Heat did not win a championship until 2006 despite Riley’s arrival more than a decade earlier, Payton said that what the likes of him and Shaq started tripled after they left.

Shaq himself talked about how there was no specific Heat culture when he first arrived in Miami. “That’s me and Gary s**t. Ain’t no Heat culture, Me and Gary did that. Me, Gary, Alonzo, D-Wade, and Jason Will,” he said. Payton, on the other hand, claimed that Riley put them together as people thought they were all “problem children.” While both Shaq and Payton seemed to agree with that notion, they talked about how all of them got together and decided to do their best.

“We started all that Championship going and all that and then it tripled. As Pat got there, he didn’t win until 2006, 11 years after, and he brought us all together, coz they thought we were problem childs,” Payton said.

Hence, while the Miami Heat culture has become utterly popular in the NBA owing to Pat Riley’s reputation, it appears to be a summation of talent and work ethic that has ensured the success of every Championship team. According to Arenas, there’s no such unique thing called the Heat Culture, and even if there is it is not as effective as people think.