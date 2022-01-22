“They try not to look at Jaren Jackson Jr, I don’t understand it”: Ja Morant calls out DPOY rankings for not showing love to his Grizzlies teammate

Ja Morant calls out the recent DPOY rankings for not having Jaren Jackson Jr on them; claims ‘they’ aren’t looking at his impact.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies currently have the 3rd best record in the Western Conference, officially ahead of their schedule to be a contending team out West. Showing flashes of the ‘Grit and Grind’ Grizz with a modern twist, the young bunch has been taking the NBA by storm.

Enough can’t be said about Ja Morant and his impact on the game for the Memphis Grizzlies as their leader on and off the court. Jaren Jackson on the other hand, has been slept on for far too long.

He’s the perfect Robin to Ja’s Batman as he plays both ends of the ball to perfection. He’s a great floor spacer despite his unorthodox shooting form while also being extremely agile while moving in the paint. He’s also developing his post-game this ‘22 season.

While his offense has been stellar, it’s his defense that has everybody’s ears perked, and rightfully so.

Ja Morant on Jaren Jackson needing more love as DPOY candidate.

Ja Morant has called out the DPOY rankings for not showing any love to Jaren Jackson Jr in their most recent edition. Giannis is currently number 1 on the leaderboard with Rudy Gobert and Draymond in 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Ja Morant speaking facts about Jaren Jackson Jr. 🗣️ He is averaging 4.1 blocks in the last 8 games 😤 pic.twitter.com/e8HZTMxLF0 — Grizzlies Nation (@GrizNationCP) January 22, 2022

It becomes apparent that there might be something up with these rankings when you realize that rookie Evan Mobley is currently ranked as a DPOY candidate and not JJJ.

Jaren has been averaging 4.1 blocks a game in his past eight games and has registered over 4 blocks in a game on 9 separate occasions this 2022 NBA season. His defended field goal percentage has also been great, sitting at a solid 42.2%.

Not to mention the fact that the Memphis Grizzlies have had the number one defensive rating in the NBA since November 25th of 2021. This of course, is due to Jaren Jackson Jr in large part