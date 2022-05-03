“Hey Ja, did you and your guys see Draymond talk on TNT “: Skip Bayless attempts to fuel Big 12 and his crew ahead of Game Two

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless gives Ja Morant a recap of Draymond Green’s comments about being even more comfortable playing the Grizzlies in the playoffs.

Game One between the Warriors and Grizzlies lived up to the hype, with the contest going down to the very last possession. Steve Kerr and his men stole one on the road with an overall effort from the roster. GSW capitalized on its veteran playoff experience.

The Grizzlies held a 3-1 lead over the Dubs in their four matchups during the regular season. Ja Morant and co even denied the Warriors a ticket to the playoffs last season, eliminating them in the 2022 play-in tournament.

However, in all the matchups mentioned above, the Warriors didn’t have its Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green present together. While the Dubs have experience and championship DNA, the Grizzlies have a well-rounded young team.

With the Warriors winning Game One, Draymond Green would be beaming with confidence making a recent appearance on TNT.

Skip Bayless calls out Ja Morant in light of Draymond Green’s comments.

It’s not been the best season for Bayless, considering all the teams he was gunning for are out of the playoff contention with all his hopes tied to the Grizzlies. Thus with Morant and co-losing Game One at home, the Fox Sports analyst made an attempt to fuel the Memphis team.

The Grizzlies had an impressive performance in Game One but failed to close it against the Warriors. Surprisingly, the Warriors Big 3 had a substandard performance with Draymond Green’s ejection at the end of the second quarter and the Splash Brothers having an off night from the field.

Fortunately for the Dub Nation, its supporting cast of Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II stepped up in this moment of crisis, helping their crew get the W on the road. With Clippers and Nets out, Bayless has his last hopes pinned on the Grizzlies.

HEY, JA, DID YOU AND YOUR GUYS SEE DRAYMOND ON TNT BEFORE THE HEAT GAME? HE TALKED ABOUT HOW HE’S EVEN MORE “COMFORTABLE” PLAYING MEMPHIS IN THE PLAYOFFS THAN THE REGULAR SEASON BECAUSE THE WARRIORS ARE JUST SO MUCH MORE EXPERIENCED THAN YOU GUYS. JUST IN CASE YOU MISSED IT … — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 3, 2022

It seems like Bayless is in no mood to lose more cases of Mountain Dew to co-panelist Shannon Sharpe. In what many believe, the Grizzlies lucked out in their series against the T-Wolves, with the latter blowing several leads, something one wouldn’t expect from the Warriors.

