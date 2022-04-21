Basketball

“This will be one of the worst decisions in the history of sports”: Charles Barkley gives his brutally honest take on the Nets eyeing a Ben Simmons return

"This will be one of the worst decisions in the history of sports": Charles Barkley gives his brutally honest take on the Nets eyeing a Ben Simmons return
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"LeBron James and Dwyane Wade concurred that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are greater and that is why they will win": Skip Bayless boldly predicts Celtics will lose series against Nets
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"This will be one of the worst decisions in the history of sports": Charles Barkley gives his brutally honest take on the Nets eyeing a Ben Simmons return
“This will be one of the worst decisions in the history of sports”: Charles Barkley gives his brutally honest take on the Nets eyeing a Ben Simmons return

TNT analyst Charles Barkley strongly feels the Brooklyn Nets should not sanction Ben Simmons for…