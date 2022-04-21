“This will be one of the worst decisions in the history of sports”: Charles Barkley gives his brutally honest take on the Nets eyeing a Ben Simmons return

TNT analyst Charles Barkley strongly feels the Brooklyn Nets should not sanction Ben Simmons for the playoffs after missing the entire season.

In what many believe, the first round between the Nets-Celtics will go down to the wire. Both teams boast exemplary talents and have big-time players. Though Game One saw the Cs steal the W with a phenomenal play by Jayson Tatum, they cannot have any room for errors against KD and Kyrie Irving.

The lack of defense has been a drawback for Steve Nash and his men, something at which the Celtics excel. However, recent reports suggest Ben Simmons will make his return to the hardwood after being missing in action since last year’s conference semi-finals.

The former ROTY’s controversial exit from the Sixers is no secret. Simmons didn’t leave any stone unturned to force himself out of Philly. The three-time All-Star would have his wishes granted and was traded to the Nets ahead of the trade deadline.

Simmons hasn’t played a single game this season, currently rehabbing from a back injury.

During a recent segment of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley didn’t hold back when it came to addressing reports of Simmons seeing a potential return in Game Four against the Celtics.

Charles Barkley warns the Nets of Ben Simmons being allowed to play.

Simmons hasn’t played a game in over 300 days and is currently coming off a back injury. After making significant progress in his practices, the 6″6′ point guard may finally make his Nets debut. Nonetheless, the Simmons doesn’t have pleasant memories from his last appearance on the court.

His free-throw woes made him the subject of endless criticism and mockery. Thus TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes this is not the right time for him to return.

“This will be one of the worst decisions in the history of sports”, said The Chuckster. “To put that kid out there to play against Tatum and Brown and Marcus Smart, three terrific physical players. Mentally the last time we saw him on the court, he was afraid to shoot the basketball. He can wait till next year.”

The Suns legend further stated how the Nets didn’t need to risk Simmons since they had Durant and Irving for the next many years. According to Barkley, it made no sense to have Simmons on restricted minutes in the playoffs.

Chuck is confident about the Nets not winning a championship this season and that Simmons should return in full strength next season.