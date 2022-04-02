Basketball

“Three or four players said they wanted to see Grant Williams get his a** kicked”: Celtics coach Ime Udoka reveals his April’s Fools prank

"Three or four players said they wanted to see Grant Williams get his a** kicked": Celtics coach Ime Udoka reveals his April's Fools prank
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Just turning the page on whatever happened": Russell Westbrook on his recent impressive run as the Lakers push for a play-in spot
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Three or four players said they wanted to see Grant Williams get his a** kicked": Celtics coach Ime Udoka reveals his April's Fools prank
“Three or four players said they wanted to see Grant Williams get his a** kicked”: Celtics coach Ime Udoka reveals his April’s Fools prank

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and forward Grant Williams celebrate April’s Fools day by…