Basketball

“Tim Duncan didn’t respond to nothing, there was no gangster sh*t with him!”: When Kevin Garnett revealed the hilarious reason behind why he stopped talking trash to the Spurs legend

"Tim Duncan didn't respond to nothing, there was no gangster sh*t with him!": When Kevin Garnett revealed the hilarious reason behind why he voluntarily stopped talking trash to the Spurs legend
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Bill MacDonald showed Kobe Bryant the middle finger and yelled expletives": When the Black Mamba humiliated the Lakers announcer on the streets of LA
Next Article
“LeBron James wants to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to further his ‘GOAT’ status”: Shaquille O’Neal divulges into the Lakers superstar’s plans on surpassing Michael Jordan
Latest NBA News
"1984 NBA Finals were all about Magic Johnson and Larry Bird": How comparisons between the Lakers and Celtics legends reached fever pitch during the 84 showdown
“1984 NBA Finals were all about Magic Johnson and Larry Bird”: How comparisons between the Lakers and Celtics legends reached fever pitch during the 84 showdown

The build-up to the 1984 NBA Finals seemed more of a contest between Magic Johnson…