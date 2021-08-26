“Tim Duncan didn’t respond to nothing, there was no gangster sh*t with him!”: When Kevin Garnett revealed the hilarious reason behind why he stopped talking trash to the Spurs legend

Kevin Garnett reveals why the hilarious reason why he stopped talking trash to Tim Duncan during their playing days

Kevin Garnett is undeniably one of the greatest trash talkers of all time. Hell, he might even be the greatest.

This man was infamous for trash-talking so hard, crossing any line simply seemed normal to him. He wasn’t even afraid to go to a player’s family when it came to talking smack. And while we absolutely don’t condone going that far with it, just the fact that it was normal to him, tells you just how competitive he was.

Garnett had a way to get under almost everyone’s skin, without fail, without question. But… not quite everyone.

In 2020, the Big Ticket got on the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast. And when he was asked about the hardest trash talkers of all time, he not only took the name of Tim Duncan, he also revealed the incredible reason why he stopped going at it with him after a certain point in his career.

You’re going to want to see this.

Kevin Garnett talks about Tim Duncan’s strangely effective method of trash-talking

Tim Duncan is widely hailed as the greatest power forward of all time.

His skill, shooting ability, and overall feel for the game were incredible from the get-go. But for all that ability, the man never really had an ego.

But, as Kevin Garnett learned the hard way, this didn’t mean he didn’t indulge in trash talk. Au contraire, the man apparently had his uniquely funny variation of it. Take a look at the clip below, where the Big Ticket explains it all.

“Believe it or not y’all, Tim Duncan… People would not see him verbally saying stuff because he wasn’t talking sentences. Timmy would hit you in phrases (like) ‘got you’, ‘ooh’, ‘almost’. (And) this the worst right here, ‘nice try’! Like subtle sh*t, no gangster sh*t, no real hardcore sh*t.”

Garnett hilariously continued.

“What really, really, really pissed me off, was when the trash talk wasn’t affecting him. So now, you’re spending all this energy trying to rile this up, you now forgot about your own game… And that’s when I quit talking trash to Timmy”

You know you’re something special when even THE Kevin Garnett voluntarily decides to stop talking trash to you.

Now, if only there were mic’d up moments for these little encounters, our whole year would likely be made.

