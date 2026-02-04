Timberwolves, Heat Gain Momentum Over Warriors in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Race, Says Jake Fischer

The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga appears to be nearing its end, but it will not be a happy outcome for every interested party. Bidding wars for the Greek Freak are in full motion, and as things stand, the Golden State Warriors are now losing ground to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

Everyone knows how valuable Giannis can be to a franchise, but the prevailing narrative has centered on what teams would have to give up to acquire him. Minnesota has cleared some cap space and is doing its best to make a serious push for the former league MVP. According to one NBA insider, the Timberwolves are now at the top of the list.

Jake Fischer reported on his latest Bleacher Report stream that, among all the potential player packages the Bucks are considering, Minnesota’s offer to acquire Antetokounmpo appears to be their best option, even ahead of the Warriors’ package.

“All this momentum, it seems like Minnesota does (have the I’ve heard that internally, Milwaukee values Minnesota’s potential package and Miami’s potential package more than Golden State,” he said.

That wasn’t all, either. Fischer later mentioned that Giannis getting the opportunity to join up with Anthony Edwards and make history in Minnesota the same way he did in Milwaukee is a great arc for him.

“Joining young superstar in Anthony Edwards and helping the Wolves get past the WCF after two straight trips and a long window working with him and creating history in Minnesota they have not achieved would certainly be a major storyline,” Fischer added.

It makes sense. As fun as it would have been to see Giannis wearing the same colors as Steph Curry and Draymond Green, he most likely does not have much time left to win another ring. The Chef is still sizzling, but the window is simply not as large. Fischer later referred to it as a five- to six-year window, one that would make sense not only in Minnesota, but also in New York or Miami.

“You’re not going to have a 5/6 year window competing for a title in Golden State with Steph like you theoretically would next to Ant in MIN, next to Brunson in NYK, next to Bam Adebayo in Miami.”

So with all these pieces in play, this may come down to legacy as much as leverage. Giannis has already proven he can win as the centerpiece, so the next chapter is about where his story grows rather than where it fades. Minnesota feels less like a flashy move and more like a basketball move.

A young star, a hungry roster, and a fan base starving for a banner. If he truly wants to shape the league’s next era instead of clinging to the last one, the Wolves might be the kind of gamble that turns into folklore. And honestly, the NBA is more fun when its biggest stars choose bold over safe.