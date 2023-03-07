Scott Foster Conspiracy: Scottie Barnes’ Ejection Adds Hate Onto ‘Serial Chris Paul Hater’ Amidst Rigged NBA Claims

The NBA has often been accused of being fixed by fans of most franchises. But, oftentimes, it is nothing but a result of their anger from their favorite team losing a game. And sure, sometimes there are blown calls in games. But, the officials are only human. Mistakes can happen sometimes.

However, with Scott Foster, things have started to get a bit undeniable over the past few years. At the end of the day, there is a reason he has a little beef ongoing with Chris Paul, and why so many players in the NBA don’t like him. And recently, it appears that yet another name may have been added to that list.

You see, Scottie Barnes was recently rejected in a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors. And let’s just say when the player provided an inside perspective on the matter, things didn’t look so good for the official.

Scott Foster ejected Scottie Barnes for talking to himself

That may seem a bit cut and dry, but frankly, there really is no other way to put it, at least if Scottie Barnes’s words are to be believed. After the game, the young man sat down with the media. And when he was asked about the incident, here is the only thing he could say.

“I was just saying something to myself. And then I guess he took offense to it. So, he (Scott Foster) just took me out of the game… I was just like talking to myself… It was just like normal talking.”

Ok we have all the evidence to determine what happened: 1) Scottie Barnes says during postgame presser he was “just talking to myself”

2) Scottie Barnes following whistle says “yall are cheating bro”

3) Scott Foster says Scottie “questioned integrity of the crew” in Pool Report pic.twitter.com/gTMou8G0bK — Sherwob Holmes (@WorldWideWob) March 7, 2023

Frankly, that doesn’t look great at all for Scott Foster. Perhaps, the only thing that could make this worse is if there was video proof of another official being openly confused at the decision. And wouldn’t you believe it, that’s exactly what you get in the clip in the tweet below.

This ref was confused aswell 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sYr8BrU8Sf — Lane/misxs (@lane_shaffer10) March 7, 2023

There are a ton of questions to be answered here. And if we’re lucky, maybe Foster will agree to answer them all. But, whether or not he can truly be truthful on the matter… suffice it to say, that will have to be seen.

