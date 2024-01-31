Top 6 Players with the Most NBA All-Star Game MVP Awards Featuring Michael Jordan and LeBron James

The All-Star games ensure the assembly of the world’s best basketball players in a year over a weekend. Thus, the MVP awards during those annual clashes historically recognize the top contributors in those encounters. So, winning one such award remains on the bucket list of several iconic NBA players.

Advertisement

Only a handful of stars have ever won this award since its inception in 1953 while fewer have succeeded in securing this feat more than once. Thus, the top 6 names on the list carry immense significance in the historical context of the league. After all, the unique catalog features the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James amongst the below-mentioned others.

Kobe Bryant – 4

The 4x champion has won the award the joint most amount of times in NBA history. The Black Mamba first won the award in 2002 at the age of 23 before replicating the success in 2007, 2009, and 2011. The 18x All-Star registered 31.5 points per game and 4,5 assists per game on those four occasions. The league later acknowledged his contributions to the event as they renamed the award to NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player in 2020.

Advertisement

Bob Pettit – 4

The legendary figure from the 1950s and 1960s reached the feat of winning four All-Star MVP awards first. The power forward did so while representing the St. Louis Hawks in 1962 after securing this achievement previously in 1956, 1958, and 1959. Averaging 24.5 points per game and 23.8 rebounds per game in the four games, the 11x All-Star set a benchmark for the future.

Michael Jordan – 3

The Chicago Bulls legend first received the award in 1988 after registering 40 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. The 6x champion reached this feat twice in the following decade, first in 1996 and then in 1998. Averaging 27.7 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, and 4 assists per game, the Black Jesus solidified his status as a leading figure even in this event.

LeBron James – 3

The Akron-born recently created history by becoming the NBA player with the most number of All-Star selections in the league’s history. Interestingly, the 39-year-old has an impressive record in this event to justify this achievement. The 4x champion has received the All-Star MVP award thrice (2006, 2008, and 2018) over his two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In those three clashes, the 6ft 10″ icon defined the outcomes by registering 28.3 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, and 6.3 assists per game.

Shaquille O’Neal – 3

The center has been honored with this award thrice in his playing career while representing the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. After winning it first in 2000, the New Jersey-born received it twice later in 2004 and 2009. During these games, the 7ft icon also averaged 21 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game while featuring less than 20 minutes per game.

Oscar Robertson – 3

The Cincinnati Royals icon is the fourth-joint name on the list to have secured this feat three times in his career. The Big O reached this pinnacle during his debut appearance in the event in 1961 before claiming it twice later in 1964 and 1969. Registering a stat line of 24.3 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game, and 9 assists per game, the Tennessee-born uplifted the standard of the occasion.

Advertisement

Thus, each of these names has contributed to the long-term benefit of the event through their endeavors. All of them have helped set a benchmark in their way while becoming a significant part of the event’s history.