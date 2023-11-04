“Trade Rudy Gobert, Get Him On Out Of There”: Gilbert Arenas And Kenyon Martin Hypothesize Over The Heat Acquiring Wolves Center

Apr 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets in game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On a recent episode of the Gil’s Arena Show, Gilbert Arenas and Kenyon Martin spoke about the possibility of the Minnesota Timberwolves trading away one of their two centers – Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns. While conversing with Rashad McCants and Josiah Johnson, the two former NBA stars could agree that Gobert was the big man that they would trade over KAT.

Advertisement

Arenas spoke about the topic first and suggested that the Wolves trade the French star for a better third option behind Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

“They gon have to trade Rudy, get him on out of there and start seeing if they can get a real third, good option. A real, legit one,” Gil said.

Advertisement

The Miami Heat was a franchise that the Washington Wizards legend claimed could be a good fit for Gobert. However, Kenyon Martin dismissed the take by stating that Bam Adebayo playing the power forward wouldn’t be effective.

Martin, whose son recently got traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, believed that the Utah Jazz was always the best place for the 7ft 1” superstar. Apart from calling the three-time Defensive Player of the Year a liability on the offense, the 45-year-old also ripped apart the Minnesota side for trading for him in the first place when they already had Towns as their center.

“There was no better place than where he was (Utah) for what they had and what they were doing… Liability offensively… He’s made a mark at what he’s supposed to do in this league. But if we talking about… they should’ve never traded for him,” Martin explained.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1720473157021409745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rudy Gobert improves the Minnesota Timberwolves defensively

As soon as the Wolves acquired Rudy Gobert last year, there were several basketball enthusiasts and pundits who were certain that Anthony Edwards and Co. would be the biggest powerhouse of the Western Conference. Contrary to what this group predicted, Chris Finch’s team lodged a 42-40 record and entered the playoff as the eighth seed only after emerging victorious at the play-in tournament.

Advertisement

Following a tumultuous campaign, rumors broke out that the Wolves would break up their All-Star trio of Ant, KAT, and Gobert. However, the front office has decided to give the same core another shot.

In order to make a push for a deep playoff run, the players are trying their level best to improve their chemistry. Merely a few weeks prior to the regular season’s commencement, Edwards was hilariously trolling Gobert’s three-point shooting.

On the court, Gobert’s presence is extremely crucial for the Wolves defense. According to several analysts like Kirk Goldsberry, the six-time All-Defensive player is a huge reason behind the Minnesota side having the best defense in the entire league.

So far, the Timberwolves have had a 2-2 record. Unless the team sees a massive dip in their production over the following few months, it does make sense for the front office to make another Championship push with Rudy on the squad.