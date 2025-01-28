“Trade This Bum A** B**ch For Jimmy Butler!”: Bradley Beal’s Wife Defends Having Suns Heckler Thrown Out Of A Game

Sep 9, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Washington Wizards forward Bradley Beal (L) talks with wife Kamiah Adams-Beal (R) while sitting in the player’s box of Frances Tiafoe (USA) (not pictured) during the match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Bradley Beal’s wife revealed how she was forced to have a fan ejected from Footprint Center on Saturday night. The Suns were back in Arizona after a five-game Eastern Conference road trip but one member of the home crowd wasn’t in attendance to cheer on their team.

Kamiah Adams-Beal wrote on her Twitter (now X), “During the game, a “Suns fan” spent the entire night heckling my husband. It got so bad I sent my kids away in the third quarter after multiple people asked if we were ok.”

Kamiah met Brad in 2015 through his Wizards teammate John Wall. In 2019, they welcomed their first child together. Five years after meeting, the pair would tie the knot and become a family. Today, they are parents to three young boys. Unfortunately, as Kamiah revealed, their children too were affected by the heckler.

“The breaking point came in the fourth [quarter] when my kids were back & the “fan” yelled, “Trade this bum a** b**ch Beal for Jimmy Butler!” My six-year-old, with tears in his eyes, asked why someone would say that about his dad. So at that point, security had to intervene, or I was going to,” the 31-year-old added.

The rude fan was removed from Footprint Center during the final 36 seconds of the fourth quarter. When it happened, fans shared that the heckler had been ejected for yelling Jimmy Butler’s name while Beal was at the charity stripe.

There was some speculation about Beal’s wife being involved in the fan’s removal since she was sitting in the same section as him but now we know her side of the story.

We’ve heard these kinds of stories in recent years, particularly during Russell Westbrook’s stint with the Lakers. There’s no place for this kind of hate in the game, especially when it involves players and their families.

While the security members at the Suns arena dealt with the issue appropriately, it certainly won’t help smoothen Beal’s experience with the franchise. It’s hard to recover from a home crowd that openly calls for you to be traded and with Butler being indefinitely suspended by the Heat recently, things seem to be ramping up to an inevitable trade involving Phoenix and Miami.

Beal has remained a consummate professional throughout the long, drawn-out process. Against the Wizards on Saturday night, he didn’t let the fan’s heckling affect his game as he contributed 20 points off the bench while also draining two free throws during the time he was heckled.

The three-time All-Star has produced consistently since being moved out of the starting lineup and he’s a big part of the Suns’ recent 7-3 run over the last 10 games. However, with tensions ramping up on Phoenix’s home turf, it seems like only a matter of time before Beal is in a new jersey.