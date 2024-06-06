Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: 5 Teams Eyeing Star in Case Cavaliers Extension Fails

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers fans might have worrisome news coming their way. Donovan Mitchell has been a part of the trade rumors around the league for a while. Several reports suggest that the 27-year-old, in the second last year of his $163 million contract, might soon leave Cleveland. Reportedly, there are at least five potential NBA teams who are looking to bring him in.

Advertisement

Money isn’t going to be an issue as Mitchell will be eligible for a $280 million contract extension. However, if the extension negotiations with the Cavaliers fall off, there are plenty of options for the Spida to explore.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Philadelphia 76ers are five teams that are in the race for the 27-year-old. The team that might benefit the most from this addition will be the Lakers. They have been relying on the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a few years and it might be time to take some pressure off their shoulders.

As per Bleacher Report, the Lakers might trade Mitchell for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick. The four other teams are also willing to sacrifice a lot for the Spida. However, trading for the five-time All-Star won’t be a walk in the park.

Four other teams will challenge the Lakers for Donovan Mitchell

In the 2023-24 season, Mitchell was phenomenal for the Cavaliers. In 55 games, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds. So, it’s understandable why he is one of the most desirable talents in the trade market.

With the Lakers giving a clear indication of giving the combo guard a star player treatment, the other four teams also present strong counters. The Nets are expected to bring him in for Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cam Thomas.

The Pelicans might be willing to make a star-for-star trade by giving away the 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram for Mitchell. The 76ers are the only team in contention who are in a very tricky position. On the one hand, they are eyeing Paul George’s trade with the Clippers. On the other, if that plan doesn’t work, they have their sight set on Mitchell. Needless to say, Mitchell’s inclusion will bolster the offense of any team he will be a part of.