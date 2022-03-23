“Trae Young really turns into Michael Jordan in New York!”: NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing as Hawks star hands Knicks fan, a massive L

NBA Twitter goes crazy as Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young dishes out a massive burn to New York Knicks fan, at Madison Square Garden

Trae Young REALLY loves Madison Square Garden, huh?

During the 2021 NBA Playoffs, he routinely gave Knicks fans fits with his every move on the court, even during the one time in that series he was on the losing side. And boy, did that back and forth between him and the fans make it a fun series.

But, it has been damn near a year since all that went down. Surely, after all this time, Trae Young would have forgotten about the rivalry, right? It’s not like he’d have been waiting for the Hawks to face off against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, right?

Well, if his 45 points, and 8 assists, on 52% shooting were to tell you anything in this world, it is that we’re dead wrong on all those accounts.

Indeed, like the boogeyman, Young returned to the Garden, to once again wilt any flowers that may have blossomed, leading the Hawks to a 117-111 victory.

But, as if that wasn’t enough by itself, it appears that Ice Trae just HAD to get into it with an individual fan as well. And let’s just say, it was so nasty, the fan couldn’t even get a proper clap-back together.

Trae Young tells fan to ‘take that L’, and NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing about it

We believe that the above subheading already gave you all the non-video information you need on what happened exactly. So, instead of beating around the bush a bit more, how about we just show you?

Trae told this heckler to “hold that L” 😂💀 (via @roywoodjr)pic.twitter.com/D5dTkMSLBs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2022

And as we said, the fans were left gasping for air after this one.

“You almost got caught holding your tiny pecker” pic.twitter.com/E19NUmz2Jo — Gavin (@gavinjcos) March 23, 2022

Trae is Micheal Jordan when he is in that arena — Mo ➐ (@bknmo) March 23, 2022

At this point, we’re hoping and praying for both the Knicks and the Hawks to go far in these upcoming playoffs. After all, even if that’s the only way, who wouldn’t want a rematch of this highly entertaining series?

