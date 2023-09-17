Trailing Bronny James by $2,000,000 for Top NIL Spot, Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur Sanders Gets LeBron James’ ‘Stamp of Approval’

One of the most exciting times of the year is here. Football is back. While the NFL has made it back for its 104th season, LeBron James and countless others are drawn toward College Football madness. One particular team has had the King’s attention for a bit now – The Colorado Buffaloes. One of the reasons behind it might be the head coach, Deion Sanders. However, another Sanders has been making a name for himself, Shedeur Sanders. Not only have his NIL valuations brought him into the limelight but also his play on the field, something which got him the stamp of approval from LBJ.

Shedeur is in his 3rd year of college. Having spent 2 years at Jackson State, Sanders transferred to Colorado ahead of this year to play for his dad’s Buffaloes. Due to his rising popularity, his NIL valuation has exceeded any other collegiate or high school football player. Standing tall at $4,100,000, Shedeur is the 2nd highest NIL athlete, trailing LeBron James’ son Bronny James by $2,000,000.

Shedeur Sanders earns LeBron James’ stamp of approval

Tonight was the third game Sanders suited up for the Buffaloes. In the first two games, the 21 y/o QB had an impressive display, getting 7 touchdowns and earning his team a 2-0 record. Tonight, they took on the Colorado State Rams and handed them an impressive 43-35 loss in a double-OT thriller. Shedeur came up big, getting 4 Touch Downs and completing 38 of 47 passes.

LeBron James couldn’t help but praise the young QB as he continues to make a mark in his 3rd college season.

This isn’t the first time Bron commented on a Buffaloes game. Last week, when the team won their 2nd game of the season, the King went to Twitter to celebrate their success.

LBJ showed love to Deion Sanders’ elder son Shilo as well

During the game, Shilo Sanders made an incredible play. He made an 80-yard Pick-6 and drove it all the way to the end zone for the touchdown.

This had Bron ecstatic, and he drew a parallel with ‘Coach Prime’, aka, his father, Deion Sanders.

It remains to see how the Buffaloes play the rest of the season. However, after this start, we can be sure that LeBron James would be following them closely.