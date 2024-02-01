“Twin, Where Have You Been?”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Eldest Daughter Taahirah O’Neal ‘Annoys’ Father as Her ‘Part-Time Job’

Taahirah O’Neal loves filming her endearing father Shaquille O’Neal. Like her dad, she loves playing pranks, being a jokester, and rolling out funny voices. Lately, her Instagram posts with Shaq have been trickling rapidly. Yet again, Taahirah O’Neal blessed her Instagram followers with a couple of gems. In an Insta story, the playful child teased her parent as he walked out of a building.

As the big fella walked out of the structure, while filming, his daughter in a funny voice sings, “Twin, where have you been?”. After singing this line, she goes into a burst of laughter. This song is most likely a reference to Muni Long’s viral song “Made For Me”. In her story, the 27-year-old also wrote, “Icking my parents is my part-time job.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1752866496127324341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, in an adorable instance, the doting daughter posted a story of her father deep in his slumber during a flight. She wrote “Him so cute” to display her affection towards her father.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1752866533330899223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Through these instances, it is clear that Taahirah loves to spend time with her always-on-the-move father. However, these experiences are much more than fun ones, as she is also learning the tricks of his trade in the process.

Taahirah tags along with her father quite a bit these days

The daughter tagged along with her father to his Inside The NBA sets in what was a “Take Your Daughter to Work Day.” To mark the occasion, the child-parent duo collaborated on an Insta story that revolved around the event with Shaq’s narration. After he entered the sets, battling a big traffic line, O’Neal took a dig at his colleagues, before going live.

While they were utilizing the services of a make-up artist, the big fella quipped, ”Some of us need makeup, but not me. That’s right. Get ready to go on TV.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1F93TRuKXl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

During a behind-the-scene instance, Shaq hilariously told his daughter that he was going to “bully” his sparring partner and close friend Charles Barkley. Therefore, the keen daughter had her fair share of fun during his dad’s workday. In another instance, she had a work day of her own. She went to Shaquille O’Neal-founded Big Chicken’s outlet in Richmond, Texas.

During her visit, the 27-year-old also helped around the restaurant’s staff and left a message encouraging her followers to visit the nearest Big Chicken restaurant.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1e7VyxOzth/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

She wore the lowkey Reebok Men’s X Jurassic World Nano X2 Adventure Cross Trainer shoes. She donned a maroon tee with the Big Chicken logo too. Therefore, her apparel served as a dual endorsement. Shaq is currently Reebok’s President of Basketball Operations and owner of the Big Chicken.