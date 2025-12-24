Steve Nash Jokes LeBron James Is Coming Back for Season 24 Only to Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record

Almost every record in the NBA today has LeBron James near the top of the list or firmly within reach. There are still a few he can chase before retiring, particularly the record for the most wins in NBA history. Steve Nash recently decided to poke fun at James for that very reason.

James is also close to breaking the record for most games played in a career, field goals made, and could potentially attempt the most career free throws. Naturally, one has to wonder if the King ever thinks about these records that he could break one day.

This is exactly what Nash asked him on the most recent episode of the Mind The Game podcast. “Is there any of those lists, records, things left for you?” Nash asked. “Like, is there one that’s in your mind that you think about once in a while?”

James’ teammates constantly remind him of his grip on NBA records in their own hilarious ways, but that does not mean he always keeps track. James revealed that he did not even notice breaking one recently.

“The other night, I had no idea until after the game that I passed Robert Parish for second most wins all-time,” LeBron said.

“Oh wow, I didn’t know that either… Who’s in first?” Nash asked, before checking the list himself. “It says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 1,074 wins. Followed by LeBron James, the only active player on the all-time list.”

Nash learned that LeBron has 1,015 career wins. The next closest active player is Chris Paul with 817. Nash himself is 18th on the list with 764.

The revelation led Nash to make a hilarious joke. “So, I guess that means you’ve got to come back next year,” he joked. “Breaking News!”

It was a funny comment that James brushed off. “Steve, don’t do this, I’m not going for that record,” he said while laughing.

For James to reach Abdul-Jabbar’s record, he would definitely have to play in the 26/27 season too. He would need to win 60 more wins to pass Kareem. As of now, the LA Lakers are projected to win 50 games this season, which would bring the total down to 1,046. This means that he would have to win 29 games should he return next year, and that feels very doable.