Ty Lue Addresses Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Sketchy’ Availability

Oct 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) points after the ref makes a call against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard has been one of the most talked about players in the NBA off-season with controversies surrounding a potential salary cap breach dominating headlines. But with the 25/26season now in horizon, focus shifts to the typical Leonard question — how available will he be?

Advertisement

As it turns out, it’s a discussion that even the Los Angeles Clippers organization wants to avoid. At least for now that is.

Leonard is fit, and ready to start the season afresh after being riddled with injury problems in previous seasons, many of which have forced him to sit out long stretches, including the majority of the playoffs in some cases. But when it comes to back-to-back games, things are still dicey.

Head Coach Ty Lue, in an interview, was asked about Leonard’s status on back-to-back games earlier this week, and he replied, “We’re not going to answer that right now… it’s a good question, but we don’t know right now.”

Back-to-back games are grueling. And teams need to plan carefully to make sure fatigue doesn’t set in, or their star players don’t get injured. With Leonard in particular, being a fragile piece of their treasure, the Clippers don’t want to risk him too much, which is why, in 24/25, he played just one back-to-back. He sat out on 16 other occasions.

That said, Leonard has looked better and better since returning from his knee injury, which kept him out for the first 34 games of the season. He played a key role in guiding the Clippers to the playoffs and even took the Denver Nuggets to seven games before ultimately bowing out. This has led to great optimism that Leonard can return to his very best this season, potentially giving the Clippers a chance at a championship run.

Leonard himself feels great, salary breaching allegations aside. So far, in the 25/26 pre-season, he’s scored 35 points in the 37 minutes he’s played. He said, “Now I’m able to come in training camp healthy, in shape and ready to go.”

Great news for those backing the Clippers, and bad news for the team’s rivals. It’s not just Leonard who should have them worried. Overall, the Clippers have a strong, albeit aging, squad this season. James Harden, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, and others provide a solid supporting cast in their bid to become the undisputed best team in Los Angeles and the NBA.